Preview: Marlins at Braves

There is no denying when Jose Fernandez is locked in the Miami Marlins’ ace is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he is a big reason why the club finds itself in postseason contention as July begins. Fernandez starts the third of a four-game series Saturday at the Atlanta Braves looking to win for the 10th time in his past 12 starts.

Fernandez also played a big role in Miami’s 7-5 victory on Friday, lining a two-run double as a pinch-hitter in the 12th inning, and Marcell Ozuna went 4-for-6 with a run scored and three RBIs as the Marlins ended a three-game losing streak. Braves infielder Jace Peterson did not start but came on as a defensive replacement and finished with a double, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. Atlanta rallied to tie the game on Tyler Flowers’ ninth-inning homer. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is batting .403 in his past 16 games with seven doubles, three homers and eight RBIs.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (10-3, 2.28 ERA) vs. Braves RH Lucas Harrell (2014: 0-3, 9.49)

Fernandez struck out 13 in seven innings to beat the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, completing a month in which the 23-year-old posted a 1.67 ERA and struck out 42 with only five walks. He held the Braves to one hit in seven innings in his previous start June 21, but was not involved the decision. Fernandez ranks third in the National League in strikeouts (138) and pitchers’ WAR (3.3), and fifth in WHIP (0.99) and ERA.

Atlanta announced after Friday's game it will turn to Harrell, who has appeared in 10 games with Triple-A Gwinnett and is 18-33 with a 4.84 ERA in 88 major-league games (62 starts) with the Chicago White Sox and Houston from 2010-2014. The 31-year-old, who is 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA with Gwinnett this season, last pitched in the majors with Houston in 2014 and was 11-11 with a 3.76 ERA for the Astros in 2012. Harrell pitched six shutout innings Sunday against Charlotte, walking one and striking out five.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta INF Gordon Beckham is expected to play for Class A Carolina on Saturday as he recovers from a left hamstring strain, and could be activated from the disabled list early next week.

2. Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich was hit by a pitch for a major-league leading 16th time Friday, after being plunked twice in Thursday’s series opener.

3. Braves CF Ender Inciarte left Friday after a hard slide into second base on a steal attempt in the fifth inning and is day-to-day with a right groin injury.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Braves 1