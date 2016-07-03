Preview: Marlins vs. Braves

Regardless of the results of Sunday’s series finale between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves, the contest will be an unforgettable experience as the two teams meet at Fort Bragg, N.C. for the first major-league regular-season game played on an active U.S. military base. The contest will be held at Fort Bragg Field, constructed in four months on an old golf course with a seating capacity of 12,500.

The military personnel who fill those seats will see Atlanta attempt to win the series, after the Braves won for the 10th time in 17 games in Saturday’s 9-1 rout at home. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman blasted a two-run homer among his three hits Saturday and is one of the hottest hitters in baseball, batting .394 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 13 runs scored in his past 24 games. Miami outfielder Ichiro Suzuki collected a RBI triple Saturday and needs 11 hits to reach 3,000 for his career, getting a start for the slumping Giancarlo Stanton. The three-time All-Star is hitting a career-worst .218, striking out five times in his past seven at-bats.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (4-5, 3.90 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (3-7, 4.14)

Conley has battled inconsistency through his second season, and his last four starts illustrate his up-and-down 2016. He gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings to lose Tuesday to the Detroit Tigers and was rocked for 11 hits in a June 12 defeat at Arizona, but in between held the Braves to four hits in eight shutout innings and limited Colorado to one run in 5 2/3 frames. Conley is 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.

Wisler has struggled early in games his past two starts, only to make adjustments that allowed him to last 6 2/3 and six innings in no decisions against the New York Mets and Cleveland. He opened June by giving up 13 runs total in a pair of losses during four-inning stints against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs before rebounding to limit Cincinnati to two runs in a June 16 victory. Wisler’s lone appearance against Miami this season was a one-inning relief stint April 17, resulting in his first career save.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami 1B Justin Bour, who is hitting .342 with eight homers in 23 career games against the Braves, left Saturday’s game with a sprained right ankle and is day-to-day.

2. Atlanta CF Ender Inciarte (groin) did not play Saturday after leaving Friday’s game and Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters he expects him to be available Sunday.

3. Braves 2B Jace Peterson extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a 2-for-4 performance Saturday, including a three-run homer in Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Marlins 3