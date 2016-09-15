Marlins, Braves persevere against Braves

ATLANTA -- Right-hander Jose Fernandez bounced back from a rocky start to retire 10 of the last 11 batters he faced and pitch Miami to a 7-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night in the Marlins' final game at Turner Field.

Fernandez (15-8) settled down after he allowed four runs in the second inning and broke a five-game road losing streak. Aided by double plays in three consecutive innings, Fernandez pitched seven innings and gave up six hits and two walks. He struck out three, matching the lowest for his career.

The Marlins took a 5-4 lead with a four-run rally in the sixth, getting a run on an infield single and RBI from Derek Dietrich and a three-run homer by Marcell Ozuna, his 23rd home run of the season. It was Ozuna's first home run since Aug. 18 and matched his career best since in 2014.

Fernandez was also in the middle of some controversy in the sixth inning. He plunked Nick Markakis in the hip with a pitch -- the first time he had hit a left-handed batter all season -- after the right fielder had a home run and double in two previous at-bats.

When Fernandez went to the plate in the seventh, Atlanta reliever Jose Ramirez threw a pitch over his head. The purpose pitch resulted in an immediate ejection for Ramirez and both benches emptied. No punches were thrown and at one point Fernandez could be seen talking to Markakis and smiling during their conversation.

A.J. Ramos pitched around a double to work scoreless ninth and post his 36th save of the season.

The losing pitcher was Julio Teheran (5-10). He had allowed only three hits through his first but came unraveled in the sixth and was charged with five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He dropped to 1-6 in home starts.

The Marlins jumped on the board for a run in the first. Dee Gordon blooped a single to left, stole second and third, then scored on Martin Prado's infield single.

The Braves sent eight runners to the plate and took a 4-1 lead in the second inning. Markakis slammed a two-run homer, his 12th home run of the year, to start the rally. The other runs came home on Dansby Swanson's opposite-field single and a bases-loaded double play.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 20 games, the longest in the National League this season. Freeman has reached base in a career-best 35 straight games.

NOTES: The Braves acquired two pitchers on Wednesday. They obtained RHP Josh Collmenter from the Chicago Cubs for cash and obtained RHP Joe Wieland from Seattle for a player to be named. Either one might be slipped into the starting rotation, where the Braves have had some injury problems surface. ... The Marlins and Braves are both off Thursday. Atlanta opens a three-game series at home against Washington on Friday. The matchups for the first game are Atlanta RHP John Gant (1-3, 4.40 ERA) vs. Washington RHP Max Scherzer (16-7, 2.78). Miami goes to Philadelphia for a three-game series that starts Friday. The first-game matchups are Miami RHP Tom Koehler (9-11, 3.97) vs. Philadelphia LHP Adam Morgan (2-10, 5.73).