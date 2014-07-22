Jones comes through in 10th as Marlins edge Braves

ATLANTA -- The Miami Marlins, unable to cash in on a bases-loaded situation in the ninth inning, did not waste a second opportunity in the 10th.

Garrett Jones drove in two runs with a one-out single up the middle off rookie reliever Shae Simmons in the top of the 10th, and the Marlins defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Monday night at Turner Field.

“That definitely felt good,” said Jones, who is hitting .324 with six RBIs in nine games against the Braves this season. “It looked like it was going to take one hit. I‘m glad I could come through and help us get a win.”

After a leadoff single in the 10th by center fielder Christian Yelich and a sacrifice bunt, right fielder Giancarlo Stanton was walked intentionally and third baseman Casey McGehee was walked unintentionally before first baseman Jones came through against Simmons (1-2).

“We’ve played a lot of tight games here against these guys,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond, not needing to say that his team had lost a lot of them. “This is a big win.”

Bryan Morris (7-0) got the victory after working out of trouble in the ninth inning, and closer Steve Cishek pitched a perfect 10th for his 22nd save in 25 opportunities.

It was just the sixth extra-inning victory against nine losses for the Marlins (46-52)

The Marlins loaded the bases in the top of the ninth against Craig Kimbrel on two walks around a single by Jones. The All-Star closer kept the game tied, though, by striking out catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria before getting pitch-hitter Donovan Solano to line out.

The Braves (54-45) then threatened in the bottom of the ninth. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons doubled with two outs and pinch-hitter Ryan Doumit walked, but Morris got center fielder B.J. Upton to fly out.

Braves starter Julio Teheran, who came in with a 4-0 record and a 2.50 ERA in six career outings against Miami, was masterful again, but the All-Star was matched by the Marlins’ Tom Koehler.

“Any time you go out there against Julio, you know runs are going to be at a premium,” Koeher said.

Teheran had a no-hitter until Saltalamacchia homered in the fifth inning, and Teheran matched his career high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings. He allowed four hits, walked one and lowered his ERA for the season to 2.64.

“Just one mistake,” said Teheran. “I thought that it was the best start I’ve had all year.”

Koehler pitched around an error to escape a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning, and he allowed five hits and a run over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

“I thought Tommy set the tone,” Redmond said. “He pitched really well.”

Teheran left a changeup above the belt to Saltalamacchia with two outs in the fifth, and the former Brave smashed his 10th homer of the season into the right field seats to tie the score at 1.

“I think he was looking for it,” Teheran said.

The Braves scored in the second inning. Left fielder Justin Upton and right fielder Jason Heyward led off with singles, and third baseman Chris Johnson hit an RBI groundout.

Teheran retired the first nine Marlins in order, striking out five, before walking left fielder Christian Yelich on four pitches on open the fourth inning. Simmons, though, then turned in a dazzling defensive play to keep Miami hitless.

On the move to cover with Yelich going on a hit-and-run, Simmons reached back to snare Jordany Valdespin’s smash and then turned again to tag the bag for a force out.

NOTES: C Evan Gattis, out since June 27 with a bulging disk in back, was activated by the Braves after four rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett. He batted sixth against the Marlins and was 1-for-3 with a walk. ... C Christian Bethancourt returned to Gwinnett to clear roster space. The rookie batted .240 in 13 games. ... 2B Dan Uggla, released by the Braves on Friday, signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants and will report to Triple-A Fresno. Uggla is owed about $19 million by the Braves through next season. ... Braves rookie 2B Tommy La Stella was moved up to the second spot in the order for the series opener against Miami after hitting .353 (18-for-51) in the previous 13 games. ... The Marlins are 18-28 away from Miami and 19-25 within the National League East.