Upton powers Braves to win over Marlins

ATLANTA -- Justin Upton is starting to make a late push for Most Valuable Player consideration in the National League.

The left fielder hit his 26th homer and drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Friday night at Turner Field.

Upton has seven homers and 28 of his 91 RBIs in August while raising his batting average for the season to .288.

“He’s getting some great at-bats,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “You’re seeing those hot streaks (of his) going longer and longer. He’s maturing as a hitter.”

Upton, who has 17 homers at home, hit a two-run blast in the sixth inning and had then delivered an RBI single in the seventh as the Braves (71-64) broke a tie with three runs against the bullpen of the Marlins (65-68).

“The guys are getting on base in front of me,” said Upton, who has a career high for RBIs. “When you drive in runs, it’s not just you.”

Chris Hatcher (0-2) took the loss after giving up a bunt single to shortstop Andrelton Simmons leading off the seventh inning and then a hit off first baseman’s Garrett Jones’ glove to pinch-hitter Ramiro Pena.

“To win games at this time of year, you have to make plays,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said.

Left-hander Mike Dunn came in to face Jason Heyward, who has struggled mightily against lefties this season. However, the right fielder grounded an RBI single through the infield to break the tie and Upton followed with a two-out single against Sam Dyson. The third run of the inning scored when Marlins center fielder Marcel Ozuna booted the ball.

“That hit by Jason off a tough lefty like Dunn was big,” Gonzalez said.

David Carpenter (5-3) was credited with the victory, although he allowed a tying homer to pinch-hitter Jordanny Valdespin in the top of the seventh. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 40th save in 44 chances, allowing one hit but getting a double play.

The Marlins used three straight hits to go up 1-0 in the sixth inning against Braves starter Ervin Santana. Ozuna, who had three hits, followed one-out singles by third baseman Casey McGehee and Jones by dropping in a double down the right-field line. Jones was out at the plate, but Miami had a lead.

That changed quickly in the bottom of the inning. Marlins starter Tom Kohler walked first baseman Freddie Freeman leading off and smashed a 1-1 fastball deep over the fence in distant center field.

“There are just so many fastballs that Justin is going to miss,” Kohler said. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t one of them.”

The Marlins tied it off Carpenter in the seventh as Valdespin, pinch hitting for Kohler, swung late on a 95 mph, 1-1 fastball and lined a homer just over the fence in left field.

Santana, who came in 6-0 with a 2.66 ERA at home since June, allowed five hits and a run in six innings in the no-decision. The right-hander struck out seven and walked four -- three in the first inning.

Kohler allowed four hits and two runs in his six innings, the only mistake by the right-hander was Upton’s homer. He struck out six and walked three.

Santana walked three straight batters with one out in a 32-pitch first inning, but he got out of the jam after a visit from pitching coach Roger McDowell and then found his groove.

“It was a long inning, but I was just getting comfortable with my pitches,” Santana said. “After that, everything was better.”

NOTES: RF Jason Heyward received his plaque as the Braves’ winner of the Heart and Hustle Award from the Major League Baseball Players’ Alumni Association. ... The Braves were 6-4 during an 11-day trip that ended Thursday and return to the road for nine games in 10 days after a pair of three-game series against the Marlins and Philadelphia. ... The stop in Atlanta concludes a nine-game, 10-day trip for the Marlins, who host the Braves in Miami next weekend. ... The Marlins, who were off Thursday, went 1-2 against both the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels to open their trip. ... RHP Jarred Cosart, 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in four starts since being acquired from the Houston Astros, will start for the Marlins on Saturday against Braves RHP Aaron Harang (10-8).