Cosart, Marlins blank Braves

ATLANTA -- Maybe all Jarred Cosart needed was a change of scenery to turn his season around.

The right-hander, acquired by Miami via a trade with Houston on July 31, won his third straight start since joining the Marlins. On Saturday, he pitched seven scoreless innings to lift the Miami Marlins to a 4-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

“Some guys need that adrenaline boost,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said. “For him to go from Houston to our team that’s young and headed in the right direction and trying to make the playoffs ... that energizes guys. I love the way he’s come out and competed.”

Cosart allowed seven hits, all singles, and struck out four to help the Marlins end Atlanta’s three-game winning streak. Cosart (3-1) was aided by his infield defense, which turned three double plays behind him. It was the 14th shutout for the Marlins and the 10th time Atlanta has been blanked.

“We didn’t get anything going off Cosart,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He had that 94 mph cutter and we couldn’t put up any runs. He’s pretty darned good and we didn’t get many good at-bats against him.”

He improved to 12-8 overall and has allowed only two earned runs in his last 27 2/3 innings. In his five starts with Miami, Cosart has a 1.64 ERA and only 27 hits allowed in 33 innings.

“He made his pitches,” Redmond said. “He just ran out of gas at the end. He gave us a great effort and it’s exactly what we needed.”

Cosart left in the eighth inning after allowing the first two batters to reach via singles. Right-hander A.J. Ramos allowed a hit between two strikeouts to load the bases. He was lifted in favor of left-hander Mike Dunn, who retired Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman on the first pitch on a grounder to first baseman Garrett Jones.

“We had the bases loaded and that’s what you’re shooting for,” Gonzalez said. “We had the right guys at the plate and you might want to get one or two runs out of there and it didn’t happen.”

Right-hander Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out the side, to close out the win in a non-save situation.

The Miami offense was led by second baseman Donovan Solono, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

“We needed some big at-bats and some big hits,” Redmond said.

The losing pitcher was Aaron Harang (10-9), who lost for the third time in four starts. Harang pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned), seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

“He battled and minimized the damage,” Gonzalez said.

Harang said, “They got some timely hits and I made a few pitches they were able to put in play. Other than that, it felt OK out there. Cosart outpitched me today.”

The Marlins wasted no time getting on the board. With one out, second baseman Donovan Solano hit the second pitch from Harang into the left field bleachers for his third home run of the season.

Miami went ahead 2-0 with a two-out rally in the third inning. Left fielder Christian Yelich walked and took third on Solano’s single. Yelich scored on a single by left fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who picked up his 98th RBI.

The Marlins mounted another two-out rally in the fifth inning. Yelich bounced a ground-rule double into the left field stands and scored on Solano’s single to make it 3-0. Miami loaded the bases when Stanton singled and third baseman Casey McGehee walked, but Harang got Jones to bounce harmlessly to Freeman at first.

The Marlins added a run in the sixth inning to go ahead 4-0. Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia walked with one out and went to third on a double by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. Saltalamacchia scored on a passed ball when Harang crossed up catcher Evan Gattis, who allowed the high curveball to bounce off his glove.

NOTES: The Marlins sent RHP Carter Capps on a rehab assignment to the Jupiter Hammerheads. He is expected to be activated when the rosters expand Sept. 1. He has been out since May with shoulder problems. ... Atlanta LHP Jonny Venters said he will have the third Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. ... The final game of the three-game series on Sunday features Miami RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-9) vs. Atlanta LHP Alex Wood (9-10). ... Atlanta 2B Tommy La Stella, SS Andrelton Simmons and 3B Chris Johnson were each charged with an error in the eighth inning. ... Atlanta CF B.J. Upton ended an 0-for-16 streak with a single to center field in the eighth.