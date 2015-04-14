Braves hold on to beat Marlins

ATLANTA -- The surprising Atlanta Braves continue to find different recipes for success. On Monday it was their ability to string together hits and produce enough runs to make a difference.

Second baseman Alberto Callaspo and right fielder Nick Markakis each drove in a run during a fifth-inning rally, and the Atlanta Braves survived Miami’s ninth-inning comeback bid to earn a 3-2 win over the Marlins.

“It’s nice to see guys put the ball in play and get some big hits,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Somebody was asking me if we were going to have 162 different lineups. It’s nice to have flexibility. It keeps everybody engaged. It’s a good mixture right now.”

Callaspo’s single up the middle against reliever Sam Dyson drove home pinch hitter Jace Peterson with the go-ahead run. Markakis followed with an RBI single, breaking an 0-for-13 streak, that proved to be the game-winner.

“Winning hides a lot of bad stuff, but right now there’s not a lot of bad stuff in there,” Gonzalez said. “It’s just good baseball players.”

The four consecutive hits put the Braves ahead to stay and improved their NL East-leading record to 6-1. Miami (1-6) took its third consecutive loss. The Braves improved to 4-0 against the Marlins.

Miami scored once against Atlanta closer Jason Grilli in the ninth.

Third baseman Martin Prado led off the ninth with a double, but Grilli came back to strike out first baseman Michael Morse and center fielder Marcell Ozuna before walking catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria singled home Prado, but Grilli struck out pinch hitter Jeff Baker to end the game.

“We’ve got to swing the bat better,” Florida manager Mike Redmond said. “We got most of our action late in the game. There were definitely opportunities there for us early in the game to get something going. We just haven’t been able to do it.”

The game started 52 minutes late because of rain and was halted for 39 minutes in the fourth inning.

Shelby Miller (1-0) pitched five innings to earn his first win with Atlanta. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out one.

“A solid performance,” Gonzalez said. “He wanted to go back out there but he was right at 90 pitches and had thrown some in the cage to stay loose and we didn’t want to take another shot at it.”

The Atlanta bullpen got scoreless appearances from Cody Martin, who pitched two innings, and Jim Johnson, who pitched one inning. Despite his troubles, Grilli worked the ninth and struck out three to earn his fourth save.

Miami starter Mat Latos (0-2) allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) in four innings. He struck out five and walked three. The Marlins got scoreless relief outings from Dyson, A.J. Ramos and Carter Capps.

“We’ve gotten short starts out of guys and haven’t been able to back it up with any offense,” Redmond said. “It’s pretty tough to win like that.”

Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich saved a couple of runs in the second inning with a diving catch. He then drove in the first run of the game in the third.

With Hechavarria at third and Dee Gordon at second base, Yelich hit a grounder to Atlanta shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who opted to take the sure out at first. Hechavarria scored to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

Atlanta tied the game with an unearned run in the fourth inning. Catcher Christian Bethancourt singled, stole second and raced to third when the ball bounced away. He scored on a wild pitch by Latos.

The Braves took the lead with a two runs in the fifth.

Peterson singled and center fielder Eric Young Jr. doubled, signaling the end of Latos’ day.

Dyson was greeted with an RBI single by Callaspo and an opposite-field RBI single to left by Markakis that gave the Braves a 3-1 lead.

NOTES: Miami placed C Jeff Mathis (fractured right hand), INF Don Kelly (fractured finger) and RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list. The Marlins recalled C J.T. Realmuto and RHP Carter Capps from Triple-A New Orleans and selected the contract of INF Reid Brignac from New Orleans. To make room for Brignac on the 40-man roster, the team moved RHP Aaron Crow from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL. Capps is expected to provide some bullpen help, with LHP Brad Hand replacing Alvarez in the rotation. ... Atlanta designated RHP Juan Jaime for assignment and recalled RHP Sugar Ray Marimon from Triple-A Gwinnett. Marimon, the cousin of Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran, is expected to pitch in long relief. ... The second game of the three-game series will be Tuesday, with Atlanta RHP Trevor Cahill making his season debut against Miami RHP Tom Koehler (0-1, 3.00 ERA).