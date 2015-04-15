Stanton snaps out of slump to lead Marlins past Braves

ATLANTA -- Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton broke his slump just in time to help Tom Koehler finally get a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Stanton, who had seen an 0-for-12 skid drop his average to .130, drove in four runs with a pair of singles and a double to key the Marlins’ 8-2 victory Tuesday night.

The right fielder bettered his previous RBI total by one and the 3-for-3 game with two walks lifted his average at least to a more presentable .231.

Asked before the game what he needed to do to get going, Stanton said “less.” In fact, all the Marlins hitters just had to relax a little and not be so uptight.

When the Marlins arrived for the game, their bats were resting peacefully around the clubhouse and a sign told players not to touch. They woke up once the game started in a three-run first inning.

“I guess it worked,” said second baseman Dee Gordon, the accused culprit. “Whoever did it was a good teammate.”

The victory was the first for the Marlins (2-6) over the Braves (6-2) after four losses in which they had scored just five runs.

”To come out early and score some runs, I think that was a big lift for us,“ manager Mike Redmond said. ”It took some pressure off, no doubt.

“The guys were a lot more relaxed today and, like I said, that’s the key for us. ... We know we’re going to hit.”

Koehler came in 0-3 lifetime against the Braves despite having quality starts in his past five outings against them. He actually wasn’t as sharp this time as he had been earlier, but benefited from the Marlins’ offensive awakening and reliever A.J. Ramos getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth with a four-run lead.

Koehler, 10-10 with a 3.81 ERA last season, allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings, with the Braves’ runs coming on consecutive homers by first baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher A.J. Pierzynski in the fourth inning.

Pierzynski’s two-run homer against Koehler in the seventh inning last Wednesday in Miami broke up a scoreless game and pinned the right-hander with a loss.

“Give Tommy credit. He battled as he always does,” Redmond said of the pitcher’s follow-up outing.

Stanton, who had last season ended by a beaning, wasn’t wearing his helmet with a protective shield when he hit a two-run double in the eighth inning to pad the lead.

“That’s confidence for him,” Redmond said. “I think that’s probably a big step.”

The Marlins finished with 11 hits. Gordon, first baseman Michael Morse and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria each had two.

Stanton, who received an eight-year contract extension over the winter, is the key for the Marlins, though.

“I‘m pretty sure that when you have a contract for $232 million, you’re going to hit,” Gordon said.

Trevor Cahill struggled mightily in his first start for the Braves, lasting just 2 1/3 innings and giving up four runs. He allowed five hits, walked three and hit a batter in the shaky outing.

“I just couldn’t get the ball down consistently,” Cahill said. “I team like that is just trying to see me up and I left too many pitches up.”

The Marlins, batting just .211 and scoring only 2.86 runs per game coming in, had scored three times by the time Cahill had thrown 15 pitches.

Miami had two singles, a double, a walk and a sacrifice fly in its opening five batters. Stanton drove in the first run with a single, third baseman Martin Prado followed with a sacrifice fly and then Morse delivered an RBI double.

Cahill forced in the Marlins’ fourth run in the third, giving up his second walk of the inning immediately after hitting a batter. The only hit in the inning was a single by Prado.

Cahill won 18 games for Oakland in 2010, but was 3-12 with a 5.61 ERA for Arizona last season and spent time in the minors.

With a hole to fill in the rotation, the Braves took a chance, though, and acquired the right-hander from the Diamondbacks at the end of spring training.

“I just couldn’t execute,” Cahill said. “It’s tough, especially with your first game for a new team.”

The Braves’ homers came three pitches apart. Freeman connected with a 3-2 fastball for his second of the season and Pierzynski picked on a 1-0 changeup for his second of the year against Koehler.

NOTES: LF Christian Yelich, who landed hard after a circus catch Monday, was scratched from the Marlins’ lineup because of a tight back and could miss a few days. “I think it’s something that has kind of been lingering for a day or so,” manager Mike Redmond said. “That play probably didn’t help it.” ... OF Ichiro Suzuki, who subbed for CF Marcel Ozuna on Sunday, replaced Yelich and batted second. ... Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez used his eighth lineup in as many games. ... Braves 3B Chris Johnson, who had been 6-for-11 with four doubles as a regular, made consecutive starts for the first time. ... Marlins RHP Dan Haren, who had three straight quality starts against the Braves with the Nationals and Dodgers, will start the series finale against Atlanta LHP Eric Stultz, who is also in his first season with a new team. ... There will be a quick turnaround, with Wednesday’s game starting at 12:10 p.m. ET. ... RHP David Phelps will come off the paternity list and start for the Marlins against the Mets in New York on Friday as a replacement for disabled RHP Henderson Alvarez (elbow).