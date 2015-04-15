Hechavarria’s birthday bash helps Marlins beat Braves

ATLANTA -- As Adeiny Hechavarria was rounding third base on his first home run of the season, the players in the Miami dugout were serenading their shortstop with their off-key version of “Happy Birthday.”

It was part of a big 26th birthday for Hechavarria, who enjoyed the occasion with three hits to help the Marlins to a 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Hechavarria went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, scored two runs, drove in three and hit his first home run of the season. The Marlins (3-6) won the final two games of the three-game series at Turner Field. The Braves (6-3) lost consecutive games for the first time.

“Hech is a big part of the lineup,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said. “For him to go out and have the kind of game he had today takes the pressure off the other guys. We can’t rely on Giancarlo (Stanton) and Michael Morse to carry us. (We) need some other guys to contribute.”

Since opening the season 1-for-22, Hechavarria is 7-for-11 in his last three games and has improved his batting average to .242.

“He’s getting better,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He’s getting better on offense and defense. He’s dangerous at the plate.”

Starting pitcher Dan Haren (1-0) started slowly and threw 28 pitches in the first inning. But the veteran right-hander settled down and pitched seven innings, allowing three hits and two walks, with five strikeouts. Two of the hits were solo home runs, and the Braves otherwise had only one runner reach second base.

“It was big,” Redmond said. “After a couple of short starts, we needed a deep one, and he gave us exactly what we needed. Other than a couple of home runs, he got a lot of contact. Very happy with way he pitched.”

Mike Dunn retired the Braves in order in the eighth inning and Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless ninth, with one strikeout.

Atlanta starter Eric Stults (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks, striking out one, in five innings.

“The results weren’t there today,” Stults said. “A couple of pitches up in the zone, especially to the shortstop there, but overall I felt good. I give Haren a lot of credit today. He just pitched better.”

The Marlins took the lead with two runs off Stults in the third inning. Catcher J.T. Realmuto walked and Hechavarria singled, and both moved up on Haren’s sacrifice bunt. Second baseman Dee Gordon lined a double to left to score both and extend his hitting streak against the Braves to eight games.

Miami added two more runs in the fourth. Realmuto singled and Hechavarria hit a long homer to left.

The Marlins made it 5-0 in the sixth inning on a towering homer by first baseman Morse off reliever Cody Martin. It was Morse’s first homer of the season.

The Braves put a run on the board in the sixth on a solo homer by center fielder Cameron Maybin and added another run in the seventh inning on right fielder Kelly Johnson’s first homer.

“I‘m very happy with the way we’ve swung the bats the last couple of days,” Redmond said. “What I’ve said through this whole thing is for guys to relax. Now you see guys focused on having good at-bats and trying to square the ball up. It’s nice to come out to square a couple early. That takes the pressure off Danny and he pitched a great game.”

Gonzalez said the Braves will need a better offensive effort going forward, if they want to continue their strong start.

“It’s hard to score runs when you get three hits,” Gonzalez said. “We didn’t swing the bats at all.”

NOTES: Miami LF Christian Yelich missed his second straight start with tightness in his back. Yelich was shaken up while making a diving catch on Monday. ... Atlanta shook up its lineup Wednesday. The Braves gave RF Nick Markakis the day off and moved 1B Freddie Freeman to No. 3 and C Christian Bethancourt to No. 4 in the batting order. Freeman had batted cleanup in the previous eight games. Kelly Johnson played right field in place of Markakis. ... The Braves begin a three-city trip that will see them play nine games over the next 10 days. The trip begins Friday with three games in Toronto. The Braves are 5-9 in Toronto and split two games there in 2013. Atlanta will start RHP Julio Teheran (2-0, 1.50 ERA) against Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison (1.0, 6.97). ... Miami continues its trip with four games in New York and three games in Philadelphia. Miami will start RHP Jarred Cosart (0-1, 1.50) in the opener with the Mets on Thursday against Philadelphia RHP Dillon Gee (0-1, 9.00).