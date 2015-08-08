Markakis leads Braves over Marlins

ATLANTA -- Veteran Nick Markakis had come up empty this season when batting with the bases loaded. The right fielder was hitless in that situation until Friday night.

Markakis, who was 0-for-7 with the bases loaded, delivered a two-run single against lefty Mike Dunn with the bases-loaded in the seventh inning to highlight a four-run rally and lift the Atlanta Braves to a 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday at Turner Field.

“He gives you a professional at-bat,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Markakis went 3-for-4 and earlier extended his hitting streak to 14 games. He is now (.434) 10-for-23 during the five games on the current homestand.

“Everybody should want to be like Nick Markakis,” Braves left fielder Todd Cunningham said.

The Braves were beneficiaries that inning of two calls that were overturned by video replay and led to a pair of runs.

“That was just an inning that got away from us,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “We made them put the ball in play and we didn’t make the plays.”

With the bases loaded and one out in the seventh, shortstop Daniel Castro grounded to third baseman Martin Prado, who fired home for the force out. But the replay showed Miami catcher Jeff Mathis never touched the plate, which allowed Cunningham to slide in with the tying run. It was Castro’s first career RBI.

Markakis followed with a single to left field to drive home two. Dunn cut off the throw from the outfield and fired to third, where Castro was called out. But the replay showed that Castro beat the tag. Castro scored on catcher A.J. Pierzynski’s ensuing infield grounder to the shortstop.

“Replay ... it worked today,” Gonzalez said. “With the naked eye I think Cunningham is out easy and I get a call that said, ‘Challenge it.’ And sure enough the play was overturned. The play at third base, the same thing.”

The winning pitcher was Ross Detwiler (1-0). Kendry Flores (0-1), who had been recalled from Triple-A New Orleans earlier in the day, took the loss. Rookie Arodys Vizcaino pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Marlins, who have dropped nine of 11 games to the Braves.

Miami got to Atlanta starter Julio Teheran for three runs in the seventh inning. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria tied the game with a two-run triple and scored the go-ahead run when second baseman Dee Gordon beat out an infield chopper.

Gordon, who has hit safely in 13 straight games against Atlanta, grounded to first baseman Joey Terdoslavich, and slid in safely when Detwiler was slow to cover the base. Gordon was then picked off to end the inning.

Teheran allowed three runs on six hits and struck out three in 6 2/3 innings.

Miami starter Jose Fernandez was lifted after five innings, his briefest appearance of the season. He allowed two runs on four hits, all of them in the fourth inning, one walk and struck out six. He threw 76 pitches and was not involved in the decision.

Fernandez lobbied to stay in the game, but Jennings decided to opt on the side of caution. Fernandez had thrown more than 100 pitches in his previous start.

“He had that one inning where he threw 38 pitches,” Jennings said. “We said were going to use common sense. We felt it was the right thing to do and the right time to do it.”

Fernandez retired the first 10 batters he faced before walking Castro in the fourth. Markakis followed with a single, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Pierzynski drove in Castro with a single to left, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

Center fielder Cameron Maybin singled to load the bases and Terdoslavich followed with an RBI single to center to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead.

Teheran retired the first seven batters he faced before catcher Jeff Mathis lined a single to left in the third.

NOTES: The Braves traded INF Chris Johnson to Cleveland in exchange for OF Michael Bourn, OF Nick Swisher and cash. Bourn played with the Braves from 2011-12. Bourn and Swisher will arrive for Saturday’s game. Atlanta also recalled OF Todd Cunningham from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was batting .276. ... Miami manager Dan Jennings was ejected by home plate umpire David Rackley for arguing balls and strikes with two outs in the ninth. He contended that SS Adeiny Hechavarria had checked his swing on a third strike. ... The Marlins placed RHP Jose Urena (right knee contusion) and RHP Andre Rienzo (left knee laceration) on the 15-day disabled list. Miami recalled RHP Kyle Barraclough from Double-A Jacksonville and RHP Kendry Flores from Triple-A New Orleans. ... Atlanta C Ryan Lavarnway celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday. ... Atlanta is celebrating Alumni Weekend and recognized former players, with the loudest cheers heard for Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Andruw Jones. ... Pitching matchups for the third game of the four-game series on Saturday: Miami RHP Tom Koehler (8-8, 3.71) vs. Atlanta RHP Mike Foltynewicz (3-3, 5.40).