Swisher arrives with excitement, Braves win

ATLANTA -- The difference in the records of the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins this season is how they’ve fared against each other this season.

The Braves improved to 10-2 versus the Marlins with a 7-2 victory Saturday night and can go for a four-game sweep in the series finale Sunday.

First baseman Nick Swisher had a two-run double in his Braves debut and right fielder Nick Markakis stretched his hitting streak to 15 games while going 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Swisher marked his key hit by doing a little bit of the tomahawk chop as part of his animated celebration.

“The crowd has been chopping all season, but we haven’t had a player before,” center fielder Cameron Maybin said. “His energy alone can spark a team and a clubhouse.”

“It’s genuine. Not fake,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said of the emotion Swisher shows. “He loves to play the game and he loves to win.”

Swisher’s double, which just missed clearing the fence in left-center field, came in the seventh inning off left-handed reliever Mike Dunn and scored Markakis and catcher A.J. Pierzynski, who had singled.

Then the Braves started the eighth inning with four straight hits, including doubles by third baseman Adonis Garcia and shortstop Andrelton Simmons, to add two insurance runs against rookie Brian Ellington.

It was the sixth straight loss for Miami (43-68) and only the sixth victory in the past 16 games for the Braves (51-60).

The crowd of 42,544 was the third largest crowd at Turner Field this season and Braves fans had more applaud then the 1995 World Series championship team, which were honored before the game.

Garcia joined Markakis with three hits and Maybin had two doubles as part of the Braves’ 14-hit attack.

Markakis is batting .379 (25-for-66) during his hitting streak after putting together back-to-back three hit games. His average for the season is .303.

“I call him Ted Williams,” Maybin said. “He’s been unbelievable.”

Rookie Mike Foltynewicz (4-3) worked 5 2/3 innings for the Braves and allowed two runs and five hits. The right-hander walked four, hit a batter and struck out three, with almost as many balls (48) as strikes (56) in his 104 pitches.

Marlins starter Tom Kohler (8-9) pitched six innings and gave up three runs and seven hits. He walked three and struck out three, throwing 97 pitches.

“He battled through and gave up a chance,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “He didn’t really have is best stuff, but he battled.”

The Braves went ahead in the first inning as Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a two-out single that drove in Maybin, who had doubled.

Each team scored in the second, with right fielder Cole Gillespie delivering an RBI double for the Marlins and Simmons a sacrifice fly for the Braves.

Then Foltynewicz’s wildness led to the Marlins’ tying run in the third. He walked three straight batters and Gillespie beat out an infield hit for his second RBI.

“The hamster fell of the wheel a little bit,” Gonzalez said of the rough inning. “But he got back on.”

Foltynewicz recovered to retire nine consecutive batters and the Braves grabbed the lead for good in the fifth as Maybin doubled for the second time and Markakis delivered an RBI single.

A close game soon became lopsided, though, as the Miami bullpen faltered.

“Once we got to the seventh inning, it got away from us,” Jennings said.

Left-handed reliever Andrew McKirahan, meanwhile, pitched two scoreless innings for the Braves and David Aardsma finished off the game in a nonsave situation.

NOTES: RHP Jose Fernandez (4-0, 2.30 ERA) returned to Miami to have his shoulder examined after he felt tightness Friday following a no-decision against the Braves. He was pulled after five innings and 76 pitches in his seventh start since Tommy John surgery in May 2014. ... LF Michael Bourn hit leadoff for the Braves and 1B Nick Swisher batted fifth after being acquired from Cleveland on Friday in a trade for 3B/1B Chris Johnson. ... OF Todd Cunningham and SS Daniel Castro were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for Bourn and Swisher. ... SS Andrelton Simmons returned to the Braves’ lineup after missing six games with a bruised right thumb. ... C J.T. Realamuto was back in the Marlins’ lineup after missing three games with a sore left hand. ... Braves RHP Shelby Miller (5-8, 2.44) will take a 14-start winless streak into the series finale Sunday. He has not won since almost throwing a no-hitter at Miami on May 17. LHP Brad Hand (1-2, 4.71) is the Marlins’ scheduled starter.