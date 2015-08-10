Behind Hand, Marlins avoid sweep against Braves

ATLANTA -- In the throes of a six-game losing streak that landed them at the bottom of the National League East, the Miami Marlins were looking for someone to stop the madness. They found it in left-hander Brad Hand.

Hand, a versatile pitcher making only his sixth start of the season, allowed one run over seven innings and drove in two runs with sacrifice bunts as the Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1 Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak and avoid a four-game sweep.

“That was huge,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “He set the pace and gave us exactly what we needed.”

Hand (2-2) allowed only two hits in his longest start of the year. He threw 91 pitches, 52 for strikes, struck out three, walked two and improved his career record against the Braves to 2-3.

“Hand was tough,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He kept our offense off-balance.”

The only run off Hand came on a solo homer by left fielder Jonny Gomes, his fifth, in the seventh inning. That ended Hand’s streak of 83 consecutive innings without allowing a home run, which had been the longest in the league.

“He pitched to a lot of early contact, executed and used all his pitches,” Jennings said. “For him to come in and give us seven innings was large.”

Hand, a .157 hitter, also laid down a pair of safety-squeeze sacrifice bunts and picked up two RBIs. He entered the game with two career RBIs. He became the first player in Miami history to record two sacrifice bunts for RBIs in one game, a feat no pitcher in the majors had accomplished since 1974.

“He executed those two safety squeezes,” Gonzalez said. “The way they did it, you couldn’t really even defend it.”

In the eighth, Miami reliever Bryan Morris allowed runners to reach second and third but got out of the mess unscathed. A.J. Ramos pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his 18th save.

Jennings said there was never a thought about sending Hand out to pitch the eighth inning.

Atlanta starter Shelby Miller (5-9) lasted only five innings and lost his eighth consecutive decision. He allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Miller was removed for a pinch hitter on the warm afternoon after throwing 100 pitches. He is winless in his past 15 starts, dating to May 23.

“Eventually, this is going to go away,” Miller said. “Eventually, I’ll win one and we won’t have to worry about it.”

Miller’s lack of offensive support continued. The Braves have scored only 14 runs while he has been on the mound during the 15-game streak.

“It could change at any minute,” Gonzalez said. “You can’t quantify it. You can try, but you really can‘t.”

The Marlins, who previously touched Miller for only one run in 19 innings this season, put up a pair in the second inning.

Center fielder Cole Gillespie singled and advanced to second on an infield grounder. He went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Hand’s safety squeeze.

Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, who walked ahead of Hand’s bunt, scored when second baseman Dee Gordon singled to right field.

The Marlins tacked on a run in the sixth inning. Catcher J.T. Realmuto reached on an infield single with one out, advanced to third on Hechavarria’s single and scored on Hand’s fielder’s choice bunt.

Miami added some insurance in the eighth against rookie reliever Matt Marksberry. Right fielder Ichiro Suzuki tripled and scored on Christian Yelich’s single, the left fielder’s third hit of the game.

“The offense swung the bats well,” Jennings said. “That was huge add-on run in the ninth.”

The Marlins won for just the third time in their past 16 games, so the victory was comforting to Jennings.

“It feels great,” Jennings said. “After losing six in a row, it’s going to make the flight back to Miami a whole lot better.”

NOTES: Miami manager Dan Jennings said RHP Jose Fernandez may be placed on the 15-day disabled list. Fernandez flew home to be examined Saturday and was diagnosed with a strained right biceps. ... The Braves and Marlins are both off Monday and begin a two-game series Tuesday. Atlanta is at Tampa Bay, and Miami is at home against Boston. The Braves split an earlier two-game series against the Rays at Turner Field. Atlanta is 5-7 against American League teams. The Marlins lost their earlier two games at Fenway Park. Miami is 5-10 in interleague play. ... Atlanta will send rookie RHP Williams Perez (4-2, 4.48 ERA) against Tampa Bay RHP Erasmo Ramirez (8-4, 3.83 ERA) in the first game. ... Miami is expected to recall LHP Justin Nicolino (1-1, 4.09 ERA) from Triple-A New Orleans for the start in the series opener Tuesday.