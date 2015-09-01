Narveson, Marlins shut out Braves

ATLANTA -- The Miami Marlins made sure that Shelby Miller’s winless streak continued Monday night.

Miami center fielder Cole Gillespie homered off the Atlanta right-hander in the second inning, and the Marlins added three runs against the Braves bullpen for a 4-0 victory behind left-hander Chris Narveson.

Narveson, making just his second start for Miami, allowed only two hits and two walks as the Marlins handed Miller (5-12) his 11th straight loss.

Narveson, who pitched in Japan last year, was pulled after a one-out single in the sixth inning when a blister on his left middle finger worsened.

Twice a double-figure winner with the Milwaukee Brewers, the 33-year-old struck out three and walked two after giving up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh in his first start.

“It was huge for him and big for us, too,” Miami manager Dan Jenkins said. “Unfortunately he had the blister problem, but he was tremendous. He stepped up in a big way, especially after his last start.”

First baseman Justin Bour went 3-for-4 with an RBI double for the Marlins (53-79). Third baseman Martin Prado also had a RBI double, and left fielder Christian Yelich delivered a run-scoring single.

The Braves (54-77) finished with just three hits as they took their sixth consecutive loss and 13th in 14 games. Atlanta is now just 1 1-2 games ahead of Miami for third place in the National League East.

Miller, who was moved up a day because Mike Foltynewicz was ill, allowed two or fewer earned runs for the 12th time during a stretch in which he is 0-11 with eight no-decisions.

“It wasn’t a big deal,” said Miller about being told he was pitching just a few hours before the game. “I was on regular (four-days) rest and you’ve got to be prepared for these kind of situations.”

Miller hasn’t won since just missing a no-hitter at Miami on May 17. He didn’t allow a hit until two outs in the ninth inning in that game and settled for a two-hit shutout.

This time, he allowed one run on six hits, walked none and struck out four in seven innings, but he again received no offensive support.

“Obviously a tough loss,” Miller said. “You want to put up the best stats you can, but at the end of the day it’s all about just going out there and competing.”

Narveson (2-1) didn’t get much while he was on the mound, either, but he baffled the Braves despite coming in with a 7.04 ERA over 15 1/3 innings.

It is not known if he will be able to make his next start.

“We’ll play it day by day and see exactly how it is,” Jennings said. “He had some blood under the nail, so it’s tender.”

Braves left fielder Jonny Gomes, pulled out of the game after the fifth inning, was traded to the Kansas City Royals along with cash for Class A minor league shortstop Luis Valenzuela. Gomes, a 34-year-old right-handed hitter, batted .221 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 83 games with Atlanta.

NOTES: RHP Mike Foltynewicz was scratched as the Braves starter after reporting to Turner Field with a fever and showing signs of a viral infection. With RHP Shelby Miller moving up a day, the Braves don’t have an announced starter for either of the remaining games in the series. ... Atlanta SS Andrelton Simmons was a late scratch because of right ankle inflammation. ... Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Class A Jupiter, and he could be activated by the Marlins as soon as Friday. ... The Braves optioned RHP Jake Brigham to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled RHP Ryan Kelly, adding a fresh arm to the bullpen. ... 3B Hector Olivera will be promoted by the Braves when rosters expand Tuesday. The former Cuban star was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of July, and he hit .231 in 10 games with Gwinnett.