Nicolino, Marlins shut down Braves

ATLANTA -- If this is a tryout, Justin Nicolino is close to earning the role.

The rookie pitched seven scoreless innings, his fourth consecutive quality start, and the Miami Marlins notched a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Turner Field.

Nicolino (3-2) scattered six hits, walked two and struck out three. It matched the seven scoreless innings he threw in his major league debut against Cincinnati on June 20.

“This is an audition for young pitchers and the guys who step up are taking advantage of their opportunities,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said.

The Marlins played some solid defense behind Nicolino, turning three double plays. Miami turned 13 double plays during the 44 innings thrown by the left-hander this season. He had thrown only 88 pitches when removed from the game.

“He set the tone,” Jennings said. “He did a great job. We felt we could run him back out there (in the eighth) but we wanted to be more conservative. Hat’s off to Nico.”

Nicolino became the first Marlins pitcher to have two starts of seven shutout innings in his first seven starts since Anibal Sanchez did it in 2008.

Erik Cordier allowed a run in the eighth to break a 17-inning scoreless streak for Miami pitchers. He allowed three straight hits after retiring the first two outs, with catcher A.J. Pierzynski getting an RBI single.

Andre Rienzo pitched a scoreless ninth for the Marlins.

The loss was the seventh straight for Atlanta, which has dropped 14 of its last 15. The Marlins drew to within a half game of the third-place Braves.

The Braves left nine runners on base and were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

“It hurts because we want to score some runs,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We just didn’t (get) anything going.”

The Marlins scored three runs off emergency Atlanta starter Manny Banuelos, who came off the disabled list and worked 2 2/3 innings. Banuelos had pitched only four innings over two rehab assignments and was not expected to work more than three innings. Banuelos (1-3) allowed six hits and one walk.

“It was his first start coming back and we didn’t expect anything more,” Gonzalez said. “We were hoping we’d get three solid innings.”

Miami scored two in the first inning when center fielder Marcell Ozuna lined an RBI single to center field and right fielder Cole Gillespie drove home a run with a fielder’s choice.

“Getting those two runs early was big,” Jennings said.

The Marlins scored again in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. Ozuna doubled and Gillespie drove him in with a single to center field.

The Marlins put the game away by scoring four times in the seventh inning. Left fielder Christian Yelich doubled home second baseman Dee Gordon, who had opened the inning with a walk. Third baseman Martin Prado walked, which led to the removal of reliever Sugar Ray Marimon.

Atlanta reliever Ryan Kelly entered the game and was greeted by first baseman Justin Bour’s long three-run homer, his 15th. Rookie Dan Burawa pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four, in his Braves debut.

Hector Olivera, the 30-year-old rookie from Cuba who was the centerpiece of a trade with the Dodgers last month, made his major league debut for the Braves. He started at third base and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

“Today I realized my dream,” Olivera said through a translator. “I thought overall today was a good effort and I can build on it.”

NOTES: The Braves activated LHP Manny Banuelos from the 15-day disabled list and recalled RHP Dan Burawa, INF Daniel Castro, RHP Brandon Cunniff and 3B Hector Olivera from Triple-A Gwinnett. Olivera, the major piece of the trade that sent LHP Alex Wood and INF Jose Peraza to the Dodgers, has been trying to come back from a hamstring injury and is expected to play third base almost full time for the rest of the year. Castro slid into the lineup to fill in for SS Andrelton Simmons, who missed his second straight game with a sore ankle. ... Miami did not add any players when the rosters expanded but sent OF Giancarlo Stanton (broken left hand) and RHP Jose Urena (left knee contusion) to Class A Advanced Jupiter for rehab assignments. ... Pitching assignments for the final game of the three-game series are Miami LHP Adam Conley (2-1, 4.96 ERA) against Atlanta RHP Edwin Jackson (2-2, 3.57). Jackson has pitched exclusively in relief this year but is being pressed into duty because RHP Mark Foltynewicz is ill and had to miss his scheduled turn.