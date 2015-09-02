Marlins send Braves to eighth straight loss

ATLANTA -- Thanks to an ultra-rare three-game sweep of the skidding Braves in Atlanta, the Miami Marlins are now third in the National League East despite their disappointing season.

Left fielder Christian Yelich had four hits, including two doubles, and center fielder Marcell Ozuna homered as the Marlins defeated the Braves 7-3 on Wednesday, handing Atlanta its eighth straight loss.

The Marlins (55-79) had an 18-4 scoring edge over the Braves (54-79) during the sweep, which was just their second in Atlanta since Turner Field opened in 1997.

“They’ve beat us up here pretty good over the last couple years,” said Yelich, who wasn’t around for most of the futility. “This was good for us. We’re just trying to finish this last month up strong.”

The Braves, who were 42-42 on July 8, have lost 15 of 16 games and 30 of the past 49. They have been outscored 67-19 during the losing streak and are 25 games under .500 for the first time since 1990.

“We’re in some kind of a perfect storm right now,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We’re not scoring very many runs and we’re allowing the other team to score a lot. It’s a tough combination.”

Third baseman Martin Prado and right fielder Ichiro Suzuki each had two hits for the Marlins, with Prado driving in two runs. Miami hasn’t been as high as third place since May 14.

“Nobody wants to finish the season in third place or fourth place,” Yelich said. “But for us to battle back from where we’ve been to get to this point is big. We want to finish up on a high note.”

Marlins rookie starter Adam Conley (3-1) allowed four hits and three runs over five innings and helped himself with an RBI single. The left-hander walked three and struck out four in his sixth major-league start.

Cuban third baseman Hector Olivera, who was out with a hamstring strain when acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers, drove in two runs for the Braves with his first major-league hit.

“That’s good for him,” Gonzalez said. “Here’s a guy who has gone through a lot of stuff. We’ll keep running him out there and watch how everything unfolds.”

Williams Perez (4-6) lost his sixth straight decision. The rookie right-hander was charged with six runs (four earned) while giving up nine hits in five innings.

Perez was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after lasting just 1 2/3 innings last Friday against the New York Yankees, but he was recalled when Mike Folynewicz was put on the 15-day disabled list because of a virus.

The Braves scored three times off Conley to go up 3-2 in a third inning that included a leadoff walk to Perez and a two-run single by Olivera. Conley walked a second batter and hit another in the inning, with the Braves also benefiting from an overturned out call.

The Marlins tied it in the fourth inning and took a 6-3 lead when Ozuna capped the fifth by hitting a hanging 0-2 curveball over the left-field fence for his eighth homer of the season. Two of the three runs were unearned after Nick Swisher dropped a ball in right field.

Conley had an RBI single in a two-run second inning that saw the Marlins lose Adeiny Hechavarria. The slick-fielding shortstop, who is also batting .281, felt tightness in his left hamstring legging out an infield hit.

“Right now it just looks like a cramp,” manager Dan Jennings said.

The Miami bullpen allowed just one hit over four scoreless innings to complete the victory. During the Marlins’ 4-2 road trip, the relievers gave up just three runs over 19 innings.

“It’s a great way to end this trip,” Jennings said. “(The win) moved us into third place. That’s just a consolation, but at the same time it shows the fight these guys have. ... We’ve got a chance to play spoiler.”

NOTES: Braves SS Andrelton Simmons (right ankle inflammation) returned to the lineup after missing two games. ... The Marlins selected the contract of LHP Raudel Lazo from Double-A Jacksonville for an extra arm in the bullpen. ... To make room for Lazo on the 40-man roster, Miami moved INF/OF Don Kelly (Tommy John surgery) from the 15-day to 60-day disabled list. ... The Marlins are off Thursday before beginning a nine-game homestand Friday against the New York Mets. ... Milwaukee and Washington follow the Mets to Miami. ... The Braves start a seven-game trip Thursday at Washington. ... Atlanta has lost nine straight road games and 19 of the past 21.