Braves continue mastery of Marlins

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves don’t look like the team with the worst record in the National League when they play the Miami Marlins.

Gordon Beckham hit a three-run homer and Jeff Francoeur also had two hits as the Braves roughed up the Miami bullpen for a 7-2 victory Saturday.

“This was the same game we’ve played every time against the Braves,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We get the lead early and then don’t do anything the rest of the day. You have to win games. You don’t just get wins.”

Atlanta is 9-34 against everyone else, but 5-0 versus the Marlins after sweeping an April series in Miami and taking the first two games of this set at Turner Field, where the Braves are 4-20.

The Marlins (25-24) wasted a 2-0 lead as the Braves scored three times in the sixth against reliever Jose Urena and added three more on Beckham’s homer in the seventh off Edwin Jackson.

Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen allowed two hits and a run in five innings while striking out five and walking one, but was pulled for a pinch hitter after 90 pitches.

“Getting back out there [after 39 pitches in the fourth inning], I didn’t think was the right thing,” Mattingly said. “Maybe it would have been.”

Urena (1-1) replaced Chen and promptly gave up three runs and the Marlins’ lead.

The Braves had three hits and a walk in the inning, which also included the second error of the game by Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna.

Nick Markakis had a hit for his second RBI and Francoeur delivered an RBI double.

A pair of walks by Jackson preceded Beckham’s homer in the seventh. The deep drive to center field was Beckham’s second home run of the season.

“It was a slider and I‘m sure it wasn’t where he wanted it,” said Beckham, who is hitting .333 with 11 RBIs since coming off the disabled list May 10. “You have your ups and downs, but I‘m feeling really good right now.”

“He’s bouncing around like he’s a teenager,” Braves interim manager Brian Snitker said of the veteran second baseman. “Defensively, he’s moving really good and swinging the bat really well.”

Rookie Aaron Blair, recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett by the Braves to make the start, gave up five hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

The right-hander struck out five, walked two and hit a batter in an encouraging outing that assured a continuing spot in the rotation.

Blair came in 0-3 with a 7.59 ERA after giving up nine runs in 1 1/3 innings at Pittsburgh on May 17 before being sent back to the minors.

“He was really good,” Snitker said. “I really like what I saw today. It makes you feel good. I was sitting there wanting him to do good because I want to see him again [in the rotation].”

Blair had his difficulties early against the Marlins, but stiffened after giving up two second-inning runs.

Cole Gillespie followed a single by Derek Dietrich with a triple and scored on a single by Adeiny Hechavarria to make it 2-0.

Hitless through three innings off Chen, the Braves cut the Marlins’ lead in half in the fourth. Beckham led off with a double that Ozuna misplayed into three bases and scored on Markakis’ sacrifice fly.

Eric O‘Flaherty (1-3) got credit for the victory, retiring the only two batters he faced. Five Braves relief pitchers allowed two hits and two walks over the final 4 1/3 innings.

Ozuna, who made two errors for the first time in his career, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a ninth-inning single after stretching his on-base streak to 35 games with a seventh-inning walk.

NOTES: Braves SS Erick Aybar, who suffered a contusion when hit on right foot by a pitch Friday, was placed on the disabled list to make room for RHP Aaron Blair, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and started Saturday’s game. ... INF Chase d‘Arnaud would have started at shortstop for Aybar, but was involved in a minor traffic accident on the way to the ballpark. He wasn’t hurt and entered the game in the seventh inning, scoring after drawing a walk. ... RF Giancarlo Stanton (right side strain) was out of the Marlins’ lineup for the fourth straight game and LF Christian Yelich (back spasms) did not start for the eighth straight time. Yelich pinch hit Friday and Saturday, and could return to the lineup Sunday. ... Braves RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery) had his minor league rehab interrupted after three outings because of triceps tightness. ... The series concludes Sunday with RHP Julio Teheran (1-4, 2.57 ERA) starting for the Braves against RHP Tom Koehler (2-5, 4.79).