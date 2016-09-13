Braves rally past Marlins after blowing big lead

ATLANTA -- It was no surprise to see veteran Nick Markakis come up with the big hit for the Atlanta Braves on Monday. At least not to Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly.

"He's been a tough out for us," Mattingly said. "Been a tough out in his career."

Markakis only had two of Atlanta's 17 hits, but his RBI double in the sixth inning might have been the most important one in the Braves' 12-7 win over the Marlins at Turner Field.

The Braves had blown a 7-0 lead, allowing Miami to tie the score at 7 in the top of the sixth. But Atlanta surged ahead 8-7 when Markakis doubled off reliever Brian Ellington (2-2) to drive home Freddie Freeman with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

Markakis also had a homer, his 11th of the season, and walked twice.

"They're resilient," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "They kept coming back and coming back."

The Marlins tied the score with two runs in the sixth off reliever Ian Krol. Martin Prado singled in a run and pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton evened the score with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

Chaz Roe (2-0) was able to get out of the mess with no further damage and earned the win when the Braves came back to take the lead. Atlanta added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth.

"It felt like one of those NBA games where teams get down by 20-25 points and catch up and then they're out of gas," Mattingly said. "I'm not quite sure that's what happened but we weren't quite able to stop them. Only able to come back so many times."

Freeman, Matt Kemp and Jace Peterson each had three hits for the Braves. Tyler Flowers had two hits and matched his career high with four RBIs.

Miami also had 17 hits -- 16 of which were singles -- with Ichiro Suzuki getting three hits and four others two apiece. Suzuki's second hit of the night was the 3,024th of his career, moving him past Hall of Famer Lou Brock and into 25th on the all-time list.

Atlanta scored a run in the first when Ender Inciarte led off with a triple and came home on Adonis Garcia's infield out.

The Braves added another in the second when Markakis launched a solo homer into the stands in right.

The Braves took a 7-0 lead by scoring five in the third. Atlanta got its first run when Inciarte doubled and scored on Garcia's infield single that Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria threw over the head of first baseman Jason Bour.

Atlanta followed with an RBI single from Freeman, a two-run hit from Flowers and a sacrifice fly from Dansby Swanson.

"We did a good job situational hitting, getting them on and getting them in," Flowers said.

The big inning chased starter Miami starter Andrew Cashner, who worked two-plus innings and was tagged with seven runs, six hits and two walks.

"They pretty much jumped him," Mattingly said. "They kept coming at him and he didn't have any response."

The Marlins got back into the game in the fifth, cutting the deficit to 7-5. Miami sent 11 men to the plate and got a run-scoring fielder's choice from J.T. Realmuto and then RBI singles from Suzuki, Martin Prado, Christian Yelich and Derek Dietrich.

Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz left the game after being struck in the leg by a Marcell Ozuna line drive. Foltynewicz allowed 11 hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

"I got a lot of pitches up and they were having a first-and-third party," Foltynewicz said. "I'm just happy we were able to get out of it with a win."

NOTES: Atlanta RHP Williams Perez had an MRI exam Monday, but no results were forthcoming. Perez left Sunday's game after 2 1/3 innings and was diagnosed with a right forearm impingement. The Braves believe the injury might be elbow-related. ... Atlanta said rookie OF Mallex Smith, who has been on the disabled list since June 22 with a fractured left thumb, will stay with Double-A Mississippi until the conclusion of the minor league playoffs. 3B Rio Ruiz will remain with Triple-A Gwinnett until the playoffs end. Smith and Ruiz will both be brought up at that time, manager Brian Snitker said. ... Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman and RHP Matt Wisler and Miami RHP Jose Urena celebrated birthdayson Monday. Freeman turned 27, Wisler 24 and Urena 25. ... Starting assignments for Tuesday's game, the second of the three-game set, will be Atlanta RHP Matt Wisler (6-11, 4.76 ERA) vs. Miami RHP Jake Esch (0-1, 4.82).