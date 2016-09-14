Ageless Ichiro helps Marlins get crucial win

ATLANTA -- Ichiro Suzuki, not showing his age at 42, helped get a victory that the Miami Marlins had to have if they were to keep their slim wild-card hopes alive.

Suzuki reached 900 multi-hit games in the majors with his 26th of the season, and second in as many games, as the Marlins defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Suzuki, who has 3,027 career hits, recorded a triple and single to lift his average .304, drew a walk, scored two runs and delivered an RBI the day after a three-hit game.

"Just when you think it looks like he's kind of run out of steam here in the season, all of a sudden he's throwing up hits and pulling balls on a guy throwing 99 (mph) last night," manager Don Mattingly said. "He's an amazing guy and stays in great shape. He's really good for our club."

It was just the Marlins' fifth victory in the past 17 games and only their fifth in 14 games against the last-place Braves.

"We're kind of getting our team back together," Mattingly said. "Hopefully we can put a flash together here and just kind of go on a run. If we can keep winning games, you never know what is going to happen."

Christian Yelich was 2-for-3 with a double, drew two walks, drove in two runs and scored one for the Marlins (72-73).

Matt Kemp hit his 31st homer and Freddie Freeman reached 30 for the first time in a three-RBI game for the Braves (56-89).

Justin Nicolino (3-7) worked two hitless innings in middle relief to get credit for the victory and A.J. Ramos worked a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his 35th save.

The Braves score twice in the seventh to draw within a run. Freeman had a sacrifice fly and Nick Markakis an RBI single, but Kyle Barraclough -- the third pitcher of the inning -- got Jace Peterson to hit into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded.

The Marlins made it a two-run advantage in the eighth, thanks to the speed of pinch-runner Yefri Perez. The rookie, who had stolen second base, raced how to score on a wild pitch by Chris Withrow that didn't travel far away from the plate.

"I thought the Yefri run was big for us," Mattingly said. "It was all him, just being aggressive and ready for that."

Braves starter Matt Wisler (6-12), pitching for the first time since tweaking his left oblique Aug. 31, was charged with six runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

"I think just a little bit of rust, but I've got some stuff to fix," Wisler said. "I still shouldn't have had an outing like that."

Miami's Jack Esch, making his third major league start, lasted just 3 2/3 innings, but fared a little better. He gave up seven hits and three runs.

Ender Inciarte led off for the Braves with a single and Freeman followed an out later by smashing a 0-1 pitch into the seats just to the left of center field for the 12th homer of his career against the Marlins.

Esch, a middle infielder as well as a pitcher at Georgia Tech, had an infield single to start a three-run third inning for the Marlins. Suzuki singled in Esch and Yelich followed with a two-run double.

Kemp's long homer to left-center leading off the fourth tied the game and Esch was gone before the end of the inning, Nicolino getting the last out with the bases loaded.

The Marlins knocked out Wisler in a three-run fifth that began with a triple by Suzuki.

"He's had a great career and I'm sure he's probably going to play three or four more years," Kemp said. "Who knows?"

Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour had RBI singles in the inning and J.T. Realmuto drove in the final run with a groundout.

NOTES: Marlins bench coach Tim Wallach was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing a pitch. ... Braves rookie SS Dansby Swanson, hit in the right testicle by an errant warm-up throw Monday, was back in the lineup. ... RF Marcell Ozuna returned for the Marlins after being hit on the left knee by a pitch during the series opener. ... RHP Mike Foltynewicz was on crutches a day after being hit on the inside of the left calf by a line drive, but was hopeful he might miss just one start. ... C Anthony Recker is away from the Braves until Friday after his wife gave birth in Arizona. ... The Marlins conclude their last trip to Turner Field with RHP Jose Fernandez (14-8, 2.90 ERA) pitching against RHP Julio Teheran (5-9, 3.01 ERA) of the Braves on Wednesday night