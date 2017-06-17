Bour, Straily lead Marlins to shutout of Braves

ATLANTA -- Justin Bour always likes hitting against Atlanta and Dan Straily enjoyed pitching against the Braves as well Friday night.

Bour hit his 11th career homer off the Braves in his first game back from the disabled list and Straily pitched 6 1/3 masterful innings to lead the Miami Marlins to a 5-0 victory.

Straily (5-4) allowed four hits, walked none and struck out eight as he bounced back from a rough game in his previous start at Pittsburgh to lower his ERA to 3.58.

"He kind of kept them off balance. Couldn't really ask for anything much more than that," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Straily's outing.

"I was able to control my fastball more than anything," said Straily, who was 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA for Cincinnati last season. "That was something, after the last couple of starts, that we kind of focused on. It's something I was frustrated with. It comes down to fastball command, and other stuff plays a lot better."

It was the 13th victory in the past 18 games for the Marlins (30-35).

The only time the Braves got a runner into scoring position was when Ender Inciarte doubled leading off the first inning. He moved up on a ground out, but Straily struck out Nick Markakis and Tyler Flowers to end Atlanta's lone threat.

"The last thing you want is to start with a runner on third and one out," Straily said. "You just have to find a way to keep him from scoring. I was fortunate enough to have a couple of strikeouts and get out of the inning."

Bour hit his 17th homer in his second at-bat since being activated from the disabled list because of a left ankle contusion. He tied Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna for the team lead.

Rookie left-hander Sean Newcomb (0-2) took the loss in his second start but again showed the promise the Braves (29-37) were hoping to see.

"He set the bar pretty high in the first one and I thought it was pretty good again," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "This is a hot team (he faced). They've been playing good and scoring a lot of runs."

Newcomb, who hit 100 mph four times, allowed three runs, five hits and four walks, striking out three.

The 23-year-old made his major league debut Saturday by allowing just four hits and an unearned run in 6 1/3 innings of a loss to the New York Mets. He struck out seven and walked two in that game.

The Marlins had two hits and drew three walks in the sixth inning, but Newcomb limited the damage. The only run scored on a double play.

"I liked what I saw there. He competed very well," Snitker said.

Christian Yelich's two-run single, his third hit, padded the Marlins' lead in the ninth. Gordon also had his third hit in the inning.

Marlins relievers Jarlin Garcia, David Phelps and Kyle Barraclough retired eight straight batters to close out the victory.

The Braves scored 29 runs in taking two of three games at Washington early in the week, but they have scored just three runs while losing their past four home games.

Gordon led off the game with a single for Miami and, after a stolen base, scored on a one-out double by Yelich.

After walking the next batter, Newcomb retired 10 straight batters before Bour connected with a high fastball clocked at 97 mph in the fourth inning, sending it over the fence in center field for a 2-0 Marlins lead.

Since winning their first four games at SunTrust Park, the Braves are 9-18 and have been outscored 160-103.

"He was just really good changing speeds and we didn't really get any good swings on him all night," Snitker said of Straily. "We had a real good game pitched against us."

NOTES: Braves LF Matt Kemp sat out with left hamstring tightness. He was hurt Wednesday at Washington. ... C Tomas Telis was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans by the Marlins to clear a roster spot for Bour. ... RHP Bartolo Colon (oblique strain) is slated to come off the DL and start Wednesday against San Francisco as the Braves go to a six-man rotation during a stretch of 10 straight games on the homestand. ... RHP Kyle Wright, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, signed with the Braves for a contract package of $7 million. ... 3B Martin Prado (right hamstring strain) and SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left oblique strain) began a rehab assignment for the Marlins with Double-A Jacksonville. ... This is the Marlins' first trip to SunTrust Park. ... The Braves have already played two of the season's three series in Miami, going 3-2.