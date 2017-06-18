Braves cap rally with walk-off win over Marlins

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves rallied from four down against the Miami Marlins to force extra innings with a tying run in the ninth, then celebrated their fourth walk-off victory of the season in the 10th as Brandon Phillips played hero.

Phillips singled to center field off Marlins closer A.J. Ramos to score Johan Camargo, who had led off with a single and moved up on a sacrifice bunt, to give the Braves an 8-7 victory on Saturday.

"Any time you win, it feels good," said Phillips, who grew up in Atlanta but had spent his long career in Cincinnati until this season. "For myself, my first walk-off as a Brave, it really means a lot, playing in front of my family and friends."

It was Phillips' third hit of the game and the seventh game-ending hit of his career.

"I have a feeling he knew (the pitch) was coming and I don't care, because if I execute he doesn't do anything with it," Ramos said.

The two-seamer, though, was down the middle, just like Ramos (1-3) had missed location on a slider to Phillips an inning earlier.

Atlanta sent the game to extra innings as Nick Markakis followed a leadoff double by Phillips in the ninth with an RBI double off the first base bag.

"This is going to happen from time to time," Ramos said. "You don't want it to, but sometimes you have a bad game. The bullpen has been solid until today."

Phillips, Markakis and Matt Adams all had three hits. Adams drove in four runs on a homer and two doubles.

"It just shows our grind as a team," Phillips said. "We're never out of any game."

Adams has 17 extra-base hits among his 32 hits since joining Atlanta on May 21 in a trade from St. Louis after first baseman Freddie Freeman broke his wrist. Nine of Adams' 10 homers have come as a Brave.

"It's fun to be a part of, just seeing how guys grind out at-bats," Adams said. "We're just a group of guys going out there, having fun and playing the game."

Tyler Flowers homered as well for the Braves, who had scored just three runs while losing their previous four home games.

Arodys Vizcaino (3-2) pitched the top of the 10th for the Braves. He worked around a two-out single to JT Riddle and a wild pitch.

Adams staked the Braves to a 3-0 lead with an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run homer in the third, but the Marlins scored five runs in the fifth against Jaime Garcia after the Atlanta starter had faced one batter over the minimum the first four innings.

Tyler Moore plated the first two runs with his sixth homer. A balk and wild pitch preceded a tying RBI pinch single by Ichiro Suzuki, batting for Marlins starter Jeff Locke. Christian Yelich followed an intentional walk to Giancarlo Stanton with a two-out, two-run double.

Reliever Ian Krol allowed RBI singles to Justin Bour and Dee Gordon in the sixth after replacing Garcia, who was charged with six runs in 5 2/3 innings after recording a 1.49 ERA in his previous five starts.

The Braves cut into the Marlins' lead in the sixth against reliever Brad Ziegler. Flowers hit his fifth homer leading off the inning and Camargo delivered a RBI single.

Flowers' drive was misjudged by Yelich in center field with two outs in the seventh and the Braves made it a one-run game as Adams followed with his second RBI double.

Ramos also had a chance to trap Camargo off second base in the 10th on a comebacker, but made a bad throw.

"We got to turn the page and not let this snowball," Gordon said. "We've been playing good baseball. We have to have a (short) memory. This was just a little punch in the chest."

NOTES: Braves LF Matt Kemp (left hamstring tightness) was out of the lineup for the second straight game, but pinch-hit in the sixth inning and lined out to right field. ... RHP Jose Urena (5-2, 3.70 ERA) will start the series finale for the Marlins against RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 4.37 ERA). ... RHP Bartolo Colon (oblique strain) is slated to come off the DL and start Wednesday against San Francisco as the Braves temporarily go to a six-man rotation. The veteran has struggled during his first season in Atlanta, going 2-7 with a 7.78 ERA. ... The Braves announced the signing of OF Drew Waters, their second-round choice. The Georgia high school player of the year from suburban Atlanta received a bonus deal of $1.5 million.