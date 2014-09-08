Preview: Marlins at Brewers

In dire need of a victory, the Milwaukee Brewers hope that right-hander Yovani Gallardo is able to maintain his career dominance of the visiting Miami Marlins when the teams open a four-game series on Monday. In seven career encounters with the Marlins, Gallardo is 5-0 with a 1.12 ERA, although he has not faced an improved Miami club this season. He might need to be sharp to save the reeling Brewers, who have lost 11 of 12.

The latest setback for Milwaukee was an ugly one, as the club committed three errors in a 9-1 home loss to St. Louis while falling one-half game out of the second wild-card spot in the National League and five games behind the Cardinals in the NL Central. Miami took two of three from Atlanta over the weekend, capped by a 4-0 win behind fill-in starter Brad Hand on Sunday. The Marlins enter 4 1/2 games behind Pittsburgh for the NL’s second wild card opening.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Brad Penny (1-1, 6.61 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Yovani Gallardo (8-8, 3.43)

Penny will be making his fourth start since joining the Marlins and hoping to rebound from his last, which resulted in four runs and seven hits in only three frames against the New York Mets. He has issued 10 walks against just nine strikeouts in five appearances overall. The 36-year-old has surrendered 10 runs and 17 hits in 13 innings during his career at Miller Park.

Gallardo is winless over his last three starts after giving up seven runs (five earned) in five rough innings at the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. In addition, he has been reached for 10 runs in nine frames over his last two outings at home where he is 2-5 with a 4.14 ERA this year. Gallardo is two starts shy of reaching 30 for the sixth straight season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee All-Star CF Carlos Gomez (wrist), who pinch-hit Sunday after not batting since Aug. 31, is expected back in the starting lineup.

2. Marlins LF Christian Yelich is 14-for-41 during a 10-game hitting streak.

3. The Brewers are 13-17 against NL East teams.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Marlins 4