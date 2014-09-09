Preview: Marlins at Brewers

The Miami Marlins are hanging around in the National League wild-card race, led by their talented young outfield of Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton. Ozuna and Stanton each homered in the series opener and the Marlins visit the reeling Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday for the second contest of the important four-game set. The 24-year-old Stanton has matched his career high with an NL-leading 37 homers and needs one more to pass Dan Uggla (154) for the franchise record.

Ozuna, 23, has 20 homers and 80 RBIs – second to Stanton’s 105 on the team – and the 22-year-old Yelich boasts an 11-game hitting streak. The Brewers have dropped 12 of their last 13 games and trail Pittsburgh by 1 ½ games in the race for the NL’s second wild card while Miami stands 4 ½ back. The good news for the Brewers is All-Star center fielder Carlos Gomez (wrist) returned to the starting lineup for the first time in a week on Monday and had an RBI double.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET; FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (9-9, 3.74 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (7-8, 3.87)

Koehler has strung three straight no-decisions and is unbeaten in his last five games while allowing three or fewer runs in all of them. The Stony Brook product has pitched better at home (6-4, 2.68 ERA) overall, but gave up seven runs over five innings against the Brewers in Miami on May 23. Mark Reynolds, who is hitting .196 in 2014, belted two homers off Koehler in that contest.

Garza was pounded by the Chicago Cubs for six runs and eight hits in three innings last time out after yielding two runs in 21 frames over his previous three starts. The 30-year-old Californian has pitched better at home this season with a 5-4 record and 2.95 ERA. Garrett Jones is 5-for-13 with a home run against Garza, who is 3-2 in six career starts versus Miami – none this season -- with a 4.89 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun has 229 career homers, one behind Prince Fielder for second on the club’s all-time list.

2. Miami RHP Henderson Alvarez (oblique strain) is expected to throw a bullpen session Tuesday and could get the start Friday at Philadelphia.

3. The Brewers, who are 13-18 against NL East opponents, have allowed 80 runs in their last 13 games overall.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Brewers 3