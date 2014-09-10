Preview: Marlins at Brewers

Casey McGehee may be the best free-agent signing in the National League this season and provided another reason with a clutch two-run homer for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. McGehee, who played in Japan in 2013, looks to continue his standout campaign when the Marlins visit the free-falling Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game series. Milwaukee, which has lost 13 of its last 14, is 1½ games out of the NL’s second wild-card spot and Miami stands 3½ back.

McGehee is batting .297, including .322 with runners in scoring position, and boasts 70 RBIs – his second-most since he drove in 104 with the Brewers in 2010. The 31-year-old third baseman owns only four homers while prospering in the cleanup spot between Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna, who have combined for 58 homers and 187 RBIs. Slugger Ryan Braun (thumb, hand) was held out of Milwaukee’s starting lineup in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss, but came on late in the game.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (13-8, 3.78 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (15-10, 3.84)

Cosart lost his first start after being acquired by the Marlins and has been outstanding since, compiling a 4-0 record with a 1.27 ERA in five starts. The 24-year-old Texas native gave up three runs over 7 2/3 innings to beat Atlanta 11-3 on Friday. Cosart is 7-3 with a 3.51 ERA in 13 road starts and has allowed eight homers in 157 innings this season – one in six games with Miami.

Peralta looks to add to his career high in wins, but has lost three straight starts while yielding 17 runs in 14 innings. The Dominican Republic native permitted one run and six hits over six frames May 24 against the Marlins before suffering a 2-1 loss. Peralta is 1-1 overall in four career starts against Miami and has surrendered 22 homers this season, among the NL leaders.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee C Jonathan Lucroy needs one double to become the third player in franchise history to record 50 in a single season.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich owns multiple hits in five of his last seven contests and has hit safely in 12 straight games.

3. Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez, the losing pitcher Tuesday, is one save away from registering 40 for the first time since 2008 and the fifth time in his career.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Brewers 2