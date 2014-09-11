Preview: Marlins at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers quickly faded from National League Central contention, but remain relevant thanks to the wild card race. Milwaukee tries for its second straight victory and third in 16 games when it hosts the Miami Marlins on Thursday in the finale of the four-game series. The Brewers received a boost from rookie Matt Clark, who belted his first career home run and drove in two runs in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory to keep Milwaukee 1 1/2 games behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card spot.

The Brewers are also expected to welcome Ryan Braun (.272, 18 home runs, 78 RBIs) back to the lineup after the left fielder missed the last two starts while dealing with pain in his right thumb and hand. Marcell Ozuna has homered in each game of the series and is 6-for-11 with four RBIs for Miami, which is 4 1/2 games off the pace in the wild card race, but must pass Milwaukee, Atlanta and Pittsburgh to reach the postseason for the first time since winning the World Series in 2003. The Brewers’ Mike Fiers has recorded quality starts in all six opportunities this season and opposes Nathan Eovaldi, who has lost his last four decisions.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (6-10, 4.19 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (5-2, 2.03)

Eovaldi received a no-decision to extend his winless streak to five starts after allowing three runs and eight hits while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings of Miami’s 4-3 loss to Atlanta on Saturday. The 24-year-old Texan, who was 0-4 with a 5.57 ERA in his previous four turns, has won once in his past 13 outings (1-7). Eovaldi is 0-4 with a 4.91 ERA in four starts against Milwaukee - the last a 6-0 decision July 20, 2013 - and doesn’t fare well against Jonathan Lucroy (4-for-5, homer, two doubles).

Fiers yielded two runs and seven hits while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings of a 6-2 victory over St. Louis on Friday - one of two Brewers’ victories in their last 15 contests. ”I just wanted to give them a quality start, keep the runs as low as possible and give our team a chance to win,‘’ the 29-year-old Floridian told reporters. Fiers, who was inserted into the rotation last month when Matt Garza went on the disabled list, is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA in two starts against the Marlins - both in 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton needs one RBI to become the sixth-youngest player to collect 150 home runs and 400 RBIs, surpassing Frank Robinson and trailing Mel Ott (23 years, 196 days), Andruw Jones (24 years old. 158), Eddie Matthews (24.192), Albert Pujols (24. 212) and Johnny Bench (24. 228).

2. Milwaukee closer Francisco Rodriguez on Wednesday earned his first save since Aug. 24 and 40th of the season - the first time since 2008 and the fifth time in his career he’s saved 40.

3. Miami LF Christian Yelich on Wednesday extended his hitting streak to 13 games and is 15-for-38 in nine September contests.

PREDICTION: Brewers 3, Marlins 2