Preview: Marlins at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers look to feed off their weekend sweep Monday, when they host the Miami Marlins in the opener of their three-game series. Milwaukee concluded a perfect mark against Philadelphia this season with a 6-1 triumph Sunday.

Ryan Braun highlighted a five-run fifth inning with a grand slam after delivering an RBI groundout in the first as the Brewers finished 7-0 versus the Phillies in 2015. Milwaukee, which allowed a total of four runs in the three-game sweep, will be facing Miami for the first time this year. The Marlins salvaged the finale of their three-game set in St. Louis as Derek Dietrich erased a deficit with a three-run triple in the fifth inning en route to a 6-4 triumph. Miami has struggled on the road of late, losing eight of its last 10.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (1-1, 4.86 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (6-12, 4.82)

Nicolino will be making the fourth start of his major-league career. The 23-year-old Floridian has not won since his debut June 20, when he scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings at Cincinnati. Nicolino escaped with a no-decision against Boston on Tuesday after yielding four runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 frames.

Garza settled for a no-decision in Chicago on Wednesday after limiting the Cubs to two runs and three hits in seven innings. It was the second straight outing in which the 31-year-old Californian worked seven frames, as he gave up one run and two hits in a victory over San Diego on Aug. 6. Garza has made seven starts against Miami, going 3-2 with one complete game and a 4.62 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon remained in the race for the National League batting title Sunday, increasing his average to .330 by going 3-for-5 - his 17th three-hit performance of the season.

2. Braun’s fifth career grand slam was his 251st home run, tying Robin Yount for first place on the franchise list.

3. Miami RHP David Phelps left Sunday’s start in the third inning with elbow discomfort and is expected to be placed on the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Marlins 2