Preview: Marlins at Brewers

The Miami Marlins aim for a season-best fourth consecutive road victory when they wrap up a three-game series at the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The Marlins have struggled to a 21-40 road mark but have a chance to complete their first series sweep away from home this season.

Ichiro Suzuki collected four hits and scored twice in Miami’s 9-6 victory on Tuesday as the Marlins jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings and held on for their third straight win and their sixth in eight games. The streaky Brewers are trying to avoid having a third straight series end in a sweep after dropping three at the Chicago Cubs and taking three from visiting Philadelphia in their last two sets. Both teams need strong outings from their starting pitchers after leaning heavily on their bullpens Tuesday. Right-handers Tom Koehler of Miami and Wily Peralta of Milwaukee square off in the finale.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (8-10, 3.68 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (3-7, 4.07)

Koehler has been the Marlins’ most consistent starter, but he has lost four straight starts and six of his last seven. The 29-year-old hasn’t gotten much support during the losing streak, as the Marlins have totaled only six runs in those four contests. Koehler is 0-1 with a 9.75 ERA in three games (two starts) against the Brewers.

Peralta’s last outing was his best of the season, as he tossed seven scoreless frames to beat Philadelphia. The 26-year-old Dominican Republic native has posted three quality starts in four turns since returning from the disabled list on July 28. Peralta is 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA in five starts against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins SS Adeiny Hechavarria is 17-for-47 during a career-best 12-game hitting streak.

2. Brewers RF Ryan Braun (251) is tied with Hall of Famer Robin Yount for the franchise lead in home runs.

3. Miami OF Cole Gillespie had two hits and three RBIs on Tuesday and is 16-for-37 during a nine-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Marlins 4