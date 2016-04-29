Preview: Marlins at Brewers

The streaking Miami Marlins are looking for their sixth consecutive victory when they open a three-game series against the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, but they received some disturbing news after Thursday night’s victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Second baseman Dee Gordon, who led the National League in batting last season, has been suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Gordon, a two-time All-Star who batted .333 with 58 steals last season, tested positive for exogenous testosterone and clostebol, Major League Baseball announced after the 5-3 win in Los Angeles. “I love him and we’re going to move forward,” manager Don Mattingly told reporters. “We’re definitely shocked and surprised, but you love your kids and that’s Dee for me. I’ll help him through this process any way I can.” The suspension took some of the sparkle off a four-game sweep of the Dodgers — Mattingly’s former team — and Miami will attempt to keep its winning ways going against the Brewers, who have lost five of their last six games. Milwaukee placed second baseman Scooter Gennett (oblique) on the disabled list Thursday and manager Craig Counsell said he expects Gennett to be sidelined for approximately three weeks.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (0-1, 5.12 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (0-2, 9.72)

Conley has allowed four runs in each of his past two starts, including a 5 2/3-inning stint against San Francisco in his last turn. The 25-year-old has struck out 21 batters in 19 1/3 innings and has fanned eight or more in two of his four outings. Conley has a 6.75 ERA in two career starts against the Brewers, allowing a whopping 17 hits in eight innings with left fielder Ryan Braun going 4-for-5.

Davies has given up 17 hits in 8 1/3 while losing his first two starts of the campaign. He gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings while losing to Philadelphia in his last turn after lasting just 2 1/3 innings in his season debut. The 23-year-old Davies picked up his first career victory against the Marlins on Sept. 7 when he allowed one run and four hits in seven innings in his second big-league start.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Marlins are 5-2 during a 10-game road excursion that began with consecutive losses in San Francisco.

2. Miami 3B Martin Prado had three hits Thursday and is 6-for-12 over his past three games.

3. Milwaukee SS Jonathan Villar had three hits and three steals — tying his career best in both categories — in Thursday’s 7-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Marlins 5