Preview: Marlins at Brewers

The streaking Miami Marlins have reached the .500 mark and search for their seventh consecutive victory when they visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Adam Conley pitched 7 2/3 hitless innings Friday before being removed by manager Don Mattingly after 116 pitches and the Marlins held on for a 6-3 victory in the series opener.

Miami’s Dee Gordon began an 80-game suspension after testing positive for two performance-enhancing substances - exogenous testosterone and clostebol, according to Major League Baseball. “The hardest part about this is feeling that I have let down my teammates, the organization, and the fans,” Gordon, the 2015 National League batting champion, said in a statement. “I have been careful to avoid products that could contain something banned by MLB, and the 20-plus tests that I have taken and passed throughout my career prove this. I made a mistake and I accept the consequences.” Jonathan Lucroy hit a bloop single with one out in the ninth for his club’s first hit and Milwaukee went on to score three times in the inning. The Brewers have dropped six of their last seven games and reside in last place in the NL Central with an 8-14 record.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Wei-Yin Chen (1-1, 4.32 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Chase Anderson (1-2, 4.50)

Chen picked up his first victory as a member of the Marlins when he allowed two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. He has given up three or fewer runs in each of his last three starts, allowing a total of 16 hits during that stretch. Chen was touched up for five runs and seven hits - including three homers over five innings - in his lone career start against the Brewers on May 27, 2014.

Anderson has lost consecutive starts while being torched for 10 earned runs and 19 hits in nine innings. He lasted just four frames against Philadelphia last Saturday, when he gave up six runs and eight hits. Anderson is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three career outings against the Marlins and has struggled with Marcell Ozuna (4-for-10) while easily handling Christian Yelich (1-for-8).

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki’s stolen base on Friday made him the eighth player in major-league history to record 500 steals and at least 2,900 hits.

2. Milwaukee optioned the struggling Taylor Jungmann - its No. 3 starter - to Triple-A Colorado Springs and recalled fellow RHP David Goforth from the same club.

3. Miami 1B Justin Bour went deep twice in the series opener for his second career multi-homer performance and drove in a personal-best five runs.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Brewers 1