Preview: Marlins at Brewers

Despite taking a big hit with the suspension of star second baseman Dee Gordon, the Miami Marlins still managed to end April on a good note. The Marlins put a seven-game winning streak on the line Sunday afternoon when they finish a three-game series at Milwaukee.

Derek Dietrich, pushed into the second base job when Gordon was suspended for 80 games earlier in the week, homered on the first pitch of the game to spark a 7-5 win over the Brewers on Saturday, pushing Miami (12-11) over .500 for the first time since Aug. 22, 2014. The Marlins’ winning streak, which has taken place entirely on the road, matches their longest run since a nine-gamer late in the 2008 campaign. Giancarlo Stanton also went deep Saturday and has five home runs in his last six games, recording nine RBIs in that span. Struggling righty Wily Peralta will be tasked with trying to slow down Miami when he takes the mound opposite Tom Koehler on Sunday.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (2-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (1-3, 7.40)

Walks have been a bit of an issue for Koehler, who has issued four free passes in two of his four starts and 11 in 20 innings overall. He allowed two earned runs in five innings to pick up a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has an 8.14 ERA in five career games (four starts) against Milwaukee and has allowed nine runs on 15 hits and seven walks in 9 1/3 innings at Miller Park.

After posting a 10.12 ERA through his first three starts, Peralta is 1-0 with a more respectable 4.09 mark in his last two, including a season-high six-inning outing in a win over Philadelphia on April 24. He limited the Phillies to three earned runs and did not walk a batter for the first time in 2016. The Dominican Republic native is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA against Miami while holding Stanton hitless in 10 at-bats, although he has walked the slugger five times.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins C J.T. Realmuto is batting .500 with four extra-base hits during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Milwaukee is 1-6-2 in series play this season.

3. The all-time series is tied at 65 wins apiece.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Brewers 4