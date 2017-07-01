Stephen Vogt looks as if he will fit in just fine with the homer-happy Milwaukee Brewers, who will try to win their third straight when they host the Miami Marlins on Saturday in the middle contest of a three-game series. Vogt, an All-Star behind the plate for Oakland in 2015 and 2016, was designated for assignment last week after batting .217 in 54 games with the Athletics.

The Brewers claimed the 32-year-old, who made his home debut with the club a memorable one with two homers and three RBIs in Friday's 3-2 win. The two blasts give Milwaukee a National League-leading 123 home runs and helped it open a two-game lead in the NL Central. The Marlins have lost three in a row for the first time since the middle of May and will be activating Tom Koehler - who has struggled mightily against the Brewers - for Saturday's start. He will be opposed by fellow right-hander Zach Davies for Milwaukee.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (1-2, 7.04 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Zach Davies (8-4, 4.96)

Koehler's last start in the majors saw him give up eight runs in three frames against Houston before he was placed on the disabled list due to shoulder bursitis. The 31-year-old made three rehab starts in the minors, including a solid outing for Triple-A New Orleans last Saturday in which he allowed a run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has been rocked for 30 runs in 26 2/3 frames in his career against Milwaukee and has a 13.11 ERA over three starts at Miller Park.

Davies let up four hits and a walk in seven scoreless innings at Atlanta on Sunday, recording a season-low zero strikeouts in his longest start of the year. He gave up seven runs in five frames in his most recent home start and has a 6.26 ERA in eight outings at Miller Park, where opponents are batting .320 against the 24-year-old. Davies is 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA in three career starts against the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee leads the all-time series 68-67.

2. Seven of Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna's 13 career hits at Miller Park have been home runs.

3. Brewers RHP Corey Knebel picked up his 13th save Friday but has walked five batters in two innings over his last two appearances.

PREDICTION: Brewers 8, Marlins 4