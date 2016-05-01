Marlins 7, Brewers 5

MILWAUKEE -- Wei-Yin Chen worked into the seventh inning and the Miami Marlins hit three home runs and extended their winning streak to seven games with a 7-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night at Miller Park.

Derek Dietrch, making his second straight start in place if Dee Gordon, Adeiny Hechavarria, Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna all went deep for Miami, which had 14 hits but left the bases loaded in four separate innings and stranded 14 runners.

Chen (2-1) gave up a leadoff double to Domingo Sananta, then retired 17 of 20 batters as he cruised into the seventh with a comfortable lead.

Jonathan Lucroy led off with a single, but Chen retired the next two in order before Aaron Hill snapped an 0-for-9 drought with a double to left, moving Lucroy to third.

That brought Chen’s day to a close, but both scored when Ramon Flores blooped a single between three charging Marlins in shallow left off right-hander Craig Breslow.

Hernan Perez followed with a two-run homer and Marlins Manager Don Mattingly turned to his bullpen again, summoning Bryan Morris, who struck out Domingo Santana to end the inning.

With closer AJ Ramos sidelined after working five of the last six games, David Phelps pitched a clean ninth for his first save of the season.

Things didn’t go nearly as well for Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson, who found himself in a 1-0 hole just one pitch into the game thanks to Dietrich’s leadoff home run.

Milwaukee got the run back in the bottom of the inning, but Hechavarria opened the second with his second home run of the year and the Marlins plated two more in the third before Stanton crushed an 0-2 changeup for his eighth of the year, making it 5-1.

Anderson put two on to open the fifth and then gave way to the bullpen. He was charged with six runs (five earned), nine hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

NOTES: Giancarlo Stanton returned to the Miami lineup, and C Jeff Mathis got a day off Saturday as the Marlins near the end of a stretch of 17 games in 17 days. ... Brewers manager Craig Counsell inserted Rule 5 INF Colin Walsh into the starting lineup at third base while shifting INF Aaron Hill from third to second. Counsell said he made the move to offer some consistency for Walsh, who has spent much of his side work focusing on third. ... Despite producing only two hits this season (2-for-20), Walsh has a .379 on-base percentage, thanks to nine walks. ... Miami’s six-game winning streak ended. It was the Marlins’ longest since July 24-29, 2014. All six victories came on the road, representing the team’s longest road winning streak since taking seven in a row from May 1 to May 7, 2012.