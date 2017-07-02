MILWAUKEE -- Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs and Dan Straily struck out four as the Miami Marlins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-3 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

Straily (6-4) held the Brewers to three runs, five hits and a walk. He remained perfect against Milwaukee, improving to 4-0 with a 2.12 in six career appearances (four starts), and 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA in four career starts at Miller Park.

Right-hander Junior Guerra struck out seven but battled his command and couldn't get past the fourth inning for a second consecutive start. The Brewers starter gave up four runs, eight hits and three walks.

The Marlins could have made it a real laugher; they finished with 17 hits, two short of their season high of 19 set in May, but went 5-for-21 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15.

Guerra (1-3) worked around trouble in the first two innings, but with a 1-0 lead thanks to Domingo Santana's sac fly in the first, served up a three-run homer to Ozuna in the third.

Milwaukee got one run back in the bottom of the inning when Eric Thames crushed a 1-2 offering from Straily for his 21st home run of the season but his first since June 17.

The Marlins opened the fifth with back-to-back singles against Guerra and made it 4-2 when Justin Bour chased Guerra with an RBI double.

Straily had retired four of five batters before Orlando Arcia led off the fifth with his second home run in as many games and eighth of the year. But the Marlins restored their two-run chusion in the sixth on Christian Yelich's RBI single and Dietrich opened the seventh with a leadoff home run against Rob Scahill.

Ozuna struck again with a homer in the eighth after home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstet made him switch bats because of too much pine tar.

J.T. Realmuto broke the game open with a two-run single later in the inning and Martin Prado drove in Miami's 10th run with a ninth-inning double.

NOTES: SS Orlando Arcia finished with two hits and homered for the second time in as many games. In his last 41 games, Arcia has batted .359 (52-for-145) with four home runs and 12 RBIs, raising his season average from .208 to .289 in the process. ... Miami LF Marcell Ozuna's two home runs marked his fourth career multi-homer game. ... The Marlins head to St. Louis on Monday to open a four-game series against the Cardinals behind LHP Jeff Locke (0-4, 5.52 ERA). Milwaukee will open a three-game interleague set against the Baltimore Orioles at Miller Park. The Brewers have yet to name a starter for that game. It was supposed to be RHP Chase Anderson, but he will miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a strained oblique in his last outing.