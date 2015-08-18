Marlins claim 6-2 win behind Nicolino

MILWAUKEE -- Justin Nicolino’s name won’t appear on many lists of top pitching prospects, and that’s fine with him. He’d rather let his work speak for itself.

Nicolino took another step forward Monday night, scattering six hits in 6 2/3 innings to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

“It’s great to see a young guy like that and not be afraid of results,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “Nico set the tone. That was a tremendous outing and something we desperately needed.”

The 23-year-old, acquired in the 12-player deal with Toronto in 2012, was making his fourth major league start. He walked two and struck out three.

“I‘m not an overpowering guy,” Nicolino said. “I‘m not going to punch out many people. If I can go out there and get guys to hit my pitches and get a ground-ball out or a fly-ball out, that’s what I‘m out there to do.”

Derek Dietrich’s eighth home run of the year highlighted a Miami offense that produced 12 hits. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarra, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games, had three. First baseman Justin Bour and second baseman Dee Gordon, who also drove in two runs and scored, contributed two each.

Marlins pinch-hitter Casey McGehee added an insurance run with a run-scoring single in the eighth.

The bulk of Miami’s offense came at the expense of Brewers right-hander Matt Garza (6-13), who hadn’t allowed more than three earned runs in his last five starts but was tagged for five runs and eight hits in five innings and lost for the sixth time in his last 10 starts.

“It wasn’t Matt’s best night,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s had five really nice starts since the All-Star break. Five out of six pretty good ones. We’ll take that and move forward.”

Garza set a career high for losses in a season, surpassing 2009 when he went 8-12 with a 3.95 ERA in 32 starts for the Tampa Bay Rays.

”My timing was a little off,“ Garza said. ”It was just one of those days that I left balls up. I haven’t been getting away with anything this year, so I really can’t expect to get away with much.

“Just come back, 5-6 days, and do it again, get back on the horse. Not a big issue. Just a game of inches and I went the wrong direction.”

Shane Peterson’s RBI single gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead in the second, but the Marlins answered with two in the third on a two-run base hit by Gordon.

Bour opened the fourth with a single to right and Garza’s next pitch -- a fastball to Dietrich -- was belted for a home run to center, giving the Marlins a 4-1 lead.

Marlins third baseman Martin Prado extended the lead to four runs with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun got one of those runs back, chopping a single into short left to score pinch-hitter Jason Rogers.

Milwaukee mounted one last threat in the ninth, putting a runner at second with two outs after a pinch-hit double by Scooter Gennett. Catcher Jonathan Lucroy was next and grounded out to short on a play challenged by Counsell.

“It was a close play, but I think any close play that’s the last out of the game you are going to challenge,” Counsell said. “I think it was close enough. Obviously, you use a little more discretion if it is earlier in the game, but last play of the game you are going to just roll the dice.”

NOTES: Miami placed RHP David Phelps on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow strain and selected the contract of RHP Erik Cordier from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday. Cordier, a native of Green Bay, Wis., was with the team and in uniform on Monday night at Miller Park. ... The Brewers are 23-10 in their last 33 meetings with the Marlins and have won or tied the season series every year since 2009. ... Florida SS Adeiny Hechavarria came into the game with a 10-game hitting streak. He’s batting .342 during that stretch with six runs, two triples and four RBIs. Hechavarria is a .333 career hitter against the Brewers and 11-for-27 in seven games at Miller Park. ... Marlins manager Dan Jennings said OF Giancarlo Stanton is close to facing live pitching as he recovers from a broken hand that sidelined him on June 26.