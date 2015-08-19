Suzuki, bullpen power Marlins past Brewers

MILWAUKEE - Rookie left-hander Adam Conley didn’t have his best stuff Tuesday but fortunately for him, the Miami Marlins’ offense and bullpen were there to back him up.

Miami’s lineup combined for 13 hits and the Bullpen allowed only two unearned runs over the final 5 1/3 innings as the Marlins held off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 9-6 victory at Miller Park.

Ichiro Suzuki led the way, picking up a season-high four hits. The 41-year-old has been hot lately, with hits in 11 of his last 12 starts.

“Over the last month or so, he has just swung the bat,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said. “He’s turning on the inner half, he’s shooting the ball the other way. As I’ve said, this guy’s a hall of famer for a reason. He shows no signs of slowing down. It’s great to see him out there picking us up in key spots and having the at-bats that he’s having.”

Second baseman Dee Gordon, left fielder Derek Dietrich and outfielder Cole Gillespie had two hits apiece.

Brewers right-hander Tyler Cravy (0-5) found himself on the receiving end of most of that damage. He was charged with seven runs - four earned - on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over 2 2/3 innings.

“I think it’s pretty obvious I wasn’t really sharp tonight and didn’t have my best stuff,” Cravy said. “You have those games. When you don’t make the pitches you need to, it’ll cost you.”

Cravy was sterling in his major league debut, holding the Cardinals to a run over seven innings of a 1-0 loss in a June 2 spot start. He was brought back to Milwaukee Aug. 7 to replace Kyle Lohse and has been tagged for 14 earned runs in 12 innings in three starts.

“That was a good start against the best team in baseball and on the road,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Every start, there’s been an inning that he couldn’t get that last our or make that next pitch to limit damage. It’s a big part of it up here. Every inning is tough to get through and you have to limit damage at times. The one or two-run innings, those won’t hurt you but four- and five-run innings, those will cost you games.”

A single and two walks loaded the bases in the first inning and set the stage for a three-run triple by Gillespie.

Cravy worked quickly through the second and retired the first two batters in the third before left fielder Derek Dietrich doubled off the wall in center.

Helped by errors on center fielder Logan Schafer and second baseman Elian Herrera, the next six Miami batters reached, and the Marlins stretched the lead to 7-0 on Gordon’s RBI double.

Cravy gave way after giving up a base hit to right fielder Ichiro Suzuki after Gordon’s hit.

Milwaukee put four on the board in the fourth thanks to an RBI single by third baseman Hernan Perez and a two-run double by Herrera.

Shortstop Jean Segura got the Brewers within three on a single to shallow center later in the frame, chasing Conley.

The Marlins added insurance runs in the fifth and the bullpen cruised into the ninth, but a pair of errors helped let the Brewers score two and Milwaukee had the tying run on when A.J. Ramos struck out Herrera for his 20th save of the season.

NOTES: Brewers CF Shane Peterson got Tuesday night off, his second time out of the lineup since taking over in center field after Carlos Gomez was traded to the Astros at the deadline. Logan Schafer started in place of Peterson against the Marlins. ... Marlins manager Dan Jennings gave OF Marcell Ozuna a night off Tuesday and plans to go with a four-man outfield rotation for the near future. ... Miami is 38-1 this season when leading after six innings; the best in baseball. The Marlins’ only loss came on May 27, when they allowed five seventh-inning runs in a 5-2 loss to the Pirates. ... The Brewers have spent 131 days in the NL Central basement this season, including the last 128 in a row. ... The series concludes Wednesday afternoon with Brewers RHP Wily Peralta (3-7, 4.07 ERA) taking on Marlins RHP Tom Koehler (8-10, 3.68 ERA).