EditorsNote: Correcting hits and runners left on in 15th graph

Carters’ two homers lead Brewers’ victory over Marlins

MILWAUKEE -- There was no need for a last-ditch comeback attempt for the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday afternoon at Miller Park. The Brewers’ offense made sure they took care of business early in their series finale against the Miami Marlins.

Chris Carter hit two home runs and Domingo Santana added a third as the Brewers combined for a season-high 18 hits and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 14-5 victory.

“It was one of those games for us,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We got innings going and we kept them going with good at-bats.”

Jonathan Villar and Kirk Nieuwenhuis finished with three hits apiece for the Brewers, while Carter, Santana, Ryan Braun and Aaron Hill each added a pair.

Eight runs came at the expense of Miami starter Tom Koehler (2-3), who allowed eight hits and a pair of walks with a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings of work. He put Miami in an early hole when Santana opened the first inning with a home run. Braun made it 2-0 with an RBI single before Nieuwenhuis ended the threat with a double play.

But four straight one-out hits in the third -- including Carter’s first homer of the day -- followed by back-to-back walks brought Koehler’s day to an end.

“Early in the game they put two runs up there,” Koehler said. “If you then go out there and throw five or six zeros up it doesn’t matter as much. You try to erase it as much as you can and try to move forward. Unfortunately, I just never could gain any momentum on my side. They did a good job of staying on the attack and that’s why we were in the situation we were.”

Reliever Cody Ege walked in another run, and Wily Peralta added one more with a sacrifice fly before Santana and Villar broke the game open with RBI singles.

Carter opened the fourth with a home run and Martin Maldonado made it 11-1 with a run-scoring single.

“We were in a little bit of a bind from the standpoint of usage of our pen and things like that, so we had to be careful what we did,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “That one kind of kept going.”

Even with a commanding lead, right-hander Peralta (2-3) couldn’t break the drought of quality starts by Brewers pitchers. He lasted only 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on 13 hits with a walk, a hit batter and no strikeouts.

Most of that damage came after the Brewers gave him an 11-1 cushion with seven in the third and two more in the fourth.

Miami’s Martin Prado opened the fifth with a base hit and scored on Derek Dietrich’s triple. Peralta retired the next two batters before Marcell Ozuna crushed his fourth home run of the season.

“I started pretty good, the first four innings,” said Peralta. “But I was struggling at the end of the game and that’s not a way you want to finish, especially with that lead.”

The Marlins finished with 16 hits but stranded 11 runners on Sunday and left 33 on base in the three-game set against Milwaukee while going 7-for-38 with runners in scoring position.

”I look at it like we won two out of three; I don’t look back on runners,“ said Mattingly, whose team’s seven-game winning streak came to an end. I‘m happy with the way we’re swinging the bats, the quality of the at bats, and really the way we’re playing. This one was just kind of rough from the beginning.”

NOTES: The Brewers set season highs for runs (14) and hits (18) in a game while recording 10 or more hits for the fifth time this season. ... It was the first time since Aug. 27, 2012, that Milwaukee scored 14 runs in a game. ... Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna homered in his second consecutive game and has reached base in his last 10. ... Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced that RHP Junior Guerra would join the Brewers and make his first big-league start Tuesday against the Angels. Guerra is 0-2 with a 4.63 ERA in four starts this season for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He will be starting in place of RHP Taylor Jungmann, who was sent down to the minors last week. ... Miami 3B Martin Prado went 3-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to seven games. ... Six of Brewers 1B Chris Carter’s seven home runs this season have come at Miller Park.