Vogt makes good impression in Brewers' 3-2 win

MILWAUKEE -- It's safe to assume that the last thing Stephen Vogt was expecting Friday night was a curtain call from 28,488 fans, but after hitting two home runs to lead the first-place Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins in his Miller Park debut, that's exactly what happened.

"First curtain call of my career," Vogt said. "It was pretty cool. You don't have too many multi-homer games in Oakland unless you are (former Milwaukee and current Oakland slugger) Khris Davis."

Vogt, claimed off waivers last weekend from Oakland, put the Brewers on the board with a solo home run in the fifth inning and gave them the lead with a two-run shot in the seventh as the Brewers set a franchise record for home runs in a month with 49.

But more important, Milwaukee increased its lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central to two games.

"I'm just excited we won," Vogt said. "I'm so happy to be here, to be in first place, to play on a winning team to just have a chance to win every night and be pushing for the playoff run. To contribute is awesome. I would have never conjured that up. It was fun."

Brewers right-hander Matt Garza went five innings and held the Marlins to two runs and six hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Edinson Volquez worked six innings for Miami and allowed one run and three hits. He walked two struck out four.

"That's a dangerous club over there," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "If you get a bunch of runners out there, they can put a lot of pressure on you. He kept his walks down. I thought he used his off-speed well. He had good stuff tonight. He was good."

A scoreless game through four innings, Miami broke through in the fifth on an RBI double from JT Riddle. He made it 2-0 later the inning, scoring when Garza flubbed a sacrifice bunt by Dee Gordon and couldn't make a short toss home.

Domingo Santana drew a leadoff walk to put the winning run aboard against David Phelps (2-4) in the seventh. After Hernan Perez struck out, Vogt smashed a 1-2 fastball to center, putting Milwaukee ahead.

"I was trying to get a fastball up and it put it right down the middle," Phelps said.

Milwaukee's bullpen was in lockdown mode from there.

Carlos Torres (4-4) pitched two scoreless innings and Jacob Barnes struck out two in the eighth to bridge the gap to closer Corey Knebel.

Knebel walked leadoff batter J.T. Realmuto in the ninth and almost gave up the lead on Derek Dietrich's double to left. But Ryan Braun made a spot-on throw to Orlando Arcia, who rifled the ball to Vogt behind the plate in time to put the tag on Realmuto.

"That was the biggest play of the game, obviously," Vogt said. "Everything had to go perfect and it did. Those two guys made to two perfect throws. Arcia's throw was perfect for me to slap the tag on him real quick. It was an already perfect play."

Mattingly challenged the call, but after a 58-second review, it was confirmed and Knebel punched out two more batters to set an MLB record for consecutive games with a strikeout to start the season for a reliever with 40, as well as earn his 13th save.

"Forty straight appearances with a strikeout is unbelievable," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He should be very proud of it for sure."

NOTES: The game was delayed for seven minutes in the fourth inning when 1B umpire Joe West was struck in the back of the head by a baseball thrown from the stands. West remained in the game. ... RHP Justin Nicolino was originally slated to start Saturday but was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after the game. Nicolino was 0-1 with a 5.31 ERA in six appearances, including five starts, this season. ... Milwaukee optioned RHP Jorge Lopez to Double-A Biloxi and selected the contract of Rob Scahill from Triple-A Colorado Springs. To clear space on the 40-man roster for Scahill, RHP Tyler Cravy was outrighted to Colorado Springs. ... Marlins manager Don Mattingly said RHP Tom Koehler will likely return to the rotation Saturday for his first big league start since May 16. He struggled with 1-2 record a 7.04 ERA in eight starts when he landed on the disabled list with bursitis but posted a 2.29 ERA in four minor league rehab appearances, earning a return to the big leagues.