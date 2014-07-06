Preview: Marlins at Cardinals

Casey McGehee continues to come through with the timely hit to keep the Miami Marlins within shouting distance in the National League East. McGehee looks to extend his career-high hitting streak to 13 games on Sunday when the Marlins vie for a series victory over the host St. Louis Cardinals. After his initial RBI single opened the scoring, McGehee added another following an 11-pitch at-bat to forge a tie with two outs in the ninth inning before scoring on Jeff Baker’s base hit to lift Miami to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday.
McGehee, who has eight hits in his last four contests, will put his 19-game road hitting streak on the line against an unknown commodity in Marco Gonzales. The left-hander will attempt to lead the Cardinals to their fourth win in five outings and keep them in contention in the NL Central. Allen Craig belted a two-run homer in his triumphant return following a two-game absence for his first blast since May 29.
TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Florida (Miami), Fox Sports Midwest (St. Louis)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (5-3, 2.33 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Marco Gonzales (0-1, 9.64)
Henderson was in line for his third consecutive victory before the bullpen yielded back-to-back homers in the eighth against Philadelphia on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has kept the ball in the park in each of his last nine outings and hasn’t lost since May 11. Henderson has struggled while pitching on the road, posting a 1-2 mark while registering a 1.61 WHIP and allowing the opposition to bat .328 against him.
After allowing five runs - including a homer - on seven hits in his major-league debut, Gonzalez permitted the same numbers en route to dropping a 5-0 decision against San Francisco on Tuesday. The 22-year-old was tentatively scheduled to be shipped back to the minors as Joe Kelly nears a return from a hamstring injury, but that was before left-hander Jaime Garcia announced that he is leaning toward season-ending surgery. Gonzales, who is the 19th overall pick of the 2013 draft, boasts an impressive changeup but needs more seasoning in order to remain in the Cardinals’ rotation.
1. St. Louis C Yadier Molina is 10-for-21 with two runs scored and two RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.
2. Miami LF Christian Yelich, who belted a three-run homer on Saturday, is 9-for-27 with five runs scored in six games since returning from a back injury.
3. Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta has homered twice among his four hits over three games, but is 0-for-6 in his career versus Alvarez.
PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Marlins 4