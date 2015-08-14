Preview: Marlins at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals look to bounce back from their second defeat in the past eight games when they open a three-game set against the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday. St. Louis suffered a 10-5 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday but still possesses a six-game lead over the Pirates in the National League Central.

The Cardinals own the best record (73-41) in the majors and also have a stellar 42-17 home mark - tops in the big leagues. St. Louis allowed three or fewer runs in eight of nine games before Pittsburgh put up seven runs in the first inning of Thursday’s contest. Miami has a modest three-game winning streak and erupted for 17 hits in Wednesday’s 14-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Rookie catcher J.T. Realmuto slammed his first career grand slam and drove in a season-high six runs in the easy victory.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (8-9, 3.75 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (4-4, 1.77)

Koehler has lost three consecutive starts and five of his past six outings. He has allowed 20 hits and walked six while posting a 7.71 ERA during his three-start skid. Koehler is 1-1 with an 11.17 ERA in two career starts against St. Louis and Cardinals first baseman Mark Reynolds has two homers in three at-bats against him.

Garcia is coming off a stellar outing against Milwaukee in which he tossed seven shutout innings of two-hit ball. He is 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA over his last six starts and has allowed one or fewer runs in five of them. Garcia is 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three career starts against Miami and defeated the Marlins on June 24 when he gave up one run and five hits in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals CF Peter Bourjos is 0-for-14 over his last 15 appearances with his last hit coming on July 19.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich (knee) hopes to return after a two-game absence and is 8-for-18 in his last four games.

3. St. Louis C Yadier Molina had five RBIs in the three-game set against Pittsburgh after having none over his previous 15 contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Marlins 1