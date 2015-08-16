Preview: Marlins at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals look to finish off a three-game sweep and win for the ninth time in 11 games whey host the Miami Marlins on Sunday. St. Louis limited Miami to three total runs while winning the first two games and has allowed three or fewer runs in eight of its past 10 games.

Rookie outfielder Stephen Piscotty had his second three-hit outing in five games and veteran first baseman Mark Reynolds bashed a three-run homer as the Cardinals posted a 6-2 victory on Saturday. St. Louis racked up 13 hits - five for extra bases - but third baseman Matt Carpenter went 0-for-4 to end a 10-game hitting streak. Miami outfielder Ichiro Suzuki went 2-for-4 in the contest to raise his professional hit total between Japan and the majors to 4,193, two more than Ty Cobb’s second-best major-league hit count. “I don’t even like to talk age any more with Ichiro,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said of the 41-year-old Suzuki. “He makes me feel old. I want to get on his program so I can feel younger than I do.”

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH David Phelps (4-8, 4.35 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (12-4, 2.62)

Phelps has lost five consecutive decisions since last winning on June 16. He was roughed up by the New York Mets in his last start when he gave up seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Phelps allowed five runs (three earned) and eight hits in six innings in his lone outing against the Cardinals, which came in 2014 while he was a member of the New York Yankees.

Martinez has won five of his past six decisions while enjoying a breakout campaign. He defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last outing when he gave up three runs and nine hits over eight innings. Martinez won his lone career start against the Marlins, striking out nine and giving up three runs and eight hits in seven innings on June 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 1B Justin Bour hit a solo homer on Saturday, the first time he has gone deep since July 3.

2. St. Louis CF Randal Grichuk homered on Saturday - his fourth of the month and 15th on the season.

3. Miami placed CF Christian Yelich (knee) on the disabled list and recalled OF Marcell Ozuna from Triple-A New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Marlins 2