Preview: Marlins at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals began the second half of the season in much the same manner as they finished the first - with yet another defeat at home. Losers of 11 of their last 15 at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals look to get it together on Saturday as they host the second contest of their three-game series versus the Miami Marlins.

Tommy Pham belted two of St. Louis' four homers in Friday's 7-6 setback, but the power display wasn't enough to prevent the club from eclipsing last season's total with its 27th home loss. Aledmys Diaz has done his part with two homers, six RBIs and five runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak. While the Cardinals need to turn it around as they continue their 10-game homestand, Miami has won four in a row and seven of 10 in July. Giancarlo Stanton has collected 11 RBIs and eight runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak, but the defending Home Run Derby champion is 0-for-4 in a small sample size versus Saturday starter Adam Wainwright.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (6-7, 4.50 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (8-5, 4.49)

Koehler saw his winless stretch extend to four outings on Sunday after allowing three runs and seven hits in four innings of a no-decision versus Cincinnati. The 30-year-old kept the ball in the park in that contest after permitting four homers in his previous three turns. Matt Holliday is batting just .171 at home but has three hits in five career at-bats against Koehler.

Wainwright has recorded back-to-back dominant outings as he followed seven scoreless innings versus Milwaukee on July 2 by striking out a season high-tying nine in seven frames of a 5-1 victory over Pittsburgh five nights later. The 34-year-old has kept the ball in the park in each of his last seven trips to the mound. Wainwright owns a 4-2 career record versus Miami, although he suffered the loss in his last encounter despite yielding three runs in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami veteran 3B Martin Prado is 9-for-18 with three RBIs and as many runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

2. St. Louis OF Stephen Piscotty homered in the series opener to extend his hitting streak to six games, during which he has notched five RBIs and as many runs scored.

3. Marlins C J.T. Realmuto is 5-for-13 with five runs scored in his last three contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Marlins 2