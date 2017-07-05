J.T. Riddle has collected three straight multi-hit performances to make himself at home on the road halfway through the Miami Marlins' 10-game road trip heading into the All-Star break. Riddle looks to continue his torrid stretch on Wednesday when the Marlins play the third contest of their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Riddle had a two-run single on Tuesday as Miami posted just its second win in seven outings with a 5-2 triumph. Fellow 25-year-old Christian Yelich belted a three-run homer to give him 12 hits and nine runs scored in his last nine contests, although he is just 1-for-10 with three strikeouts versus Wednesday starter Mike Leake. To be fair to Yelich, Leake traditionally has flustered the Marlins with a 6-1 mark and 2.36 ERA in seven career outings. Greg Garcia launched a two-run homer for the Cardinals on Tuesday to improve to 5-for-12 with three RBIs and two runs scored in his last four games with an at-bat.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Edinson Volquez (4-8, 3.97 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Leake (6-6, 2.97)

Volquez owns a 4-1 mark in his last seven starts, but settled for a no-decision on Friday despite allowing just a solo homer among three hits in six innings at Milwaukee. The 34-year-old Dominican also permitted just two walks after issuing 14 free passes in his previous three outings. Volquez has posted a 5-6 mark with a 4.27 ERA in 17 career starts versus St. Louis, but the veteran has flustered Yadier Molina (5-for-35).

Leake snapped a six-start winless skid with a strong outing on Friday, allowing one run on five hits in eight innings of an 8-1 rout of Washington. The 29-year-old kept the ball in the park for the third straight game after surrendering nine homers in his previous eight contests. Leake has kept Giancarlo Stanton (2-for-14, six strikeouts) and Justin Bour (0-for-5, three strikeouts) under wraps, although Marcell Ozuna (5-for-11, homer) has gotten his number.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis LF Randal Grichuk is 5-for-33 with 13 strikeouts in his last eight games.

2. Miami 2B Dee Gordon is 4-for-10 with a run scored in the series.

3. Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong (right triceps strain) will start a rehab assignment Wednesday at Double-A Springfield.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Marlins 2