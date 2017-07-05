PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - July 6
July 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
J.T. Riddle has collected three straight multi-hit performances to make himself at home on the road halfway through the Miami Marlins' 10-game road trip heading into the All-Star break. Riddle looks to continue his torrid stretch on Wednesday when the Marlins play the third contest of their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Riddle had a two-run single on Tuesday as Miami posted just its second win in seven outings with a 5-2 triumph. Fellow 25-year-old Christian Yelich belted a three-run homer to give him 12 hits and nine runs scored in his last nine contests, although he is just 1-for-10 with three strikeouts versus Wednesday starter Mike Leake. To be fair to Yelich, Leake traditionally has flustered the Marlins with a 6-1 mark and 2.36 ERA in seven career outings. Greg Garcia launched a two-run homer for the Cardinals on Tuesday to improve to 5-for-12 with three RBIs and two runs scored in his last four games with an at-bat.
TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Edinson Volquez (4-8, 3.97 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Leake (6-6, 2.97)
Volquez owns a 4-1 mark in his last seven starts, but settled for a no-decision on Friday despite allowing just a solo homer among three hits in six innings at Milwaukee. The 34-year-old Dominican also permitted just two walks after issuing 14 free passes in his previous three outings. Volquez has posted a 5-6 mark with a 4.27 ERA in 17 career starts versus St. Louis, but the veteran has flustered Yadier Molina (5-for-35).
Leake snapped a six-start winless skid with a strong outing on Friday, allowing one run on five hits in eight innings of an 8-1 rout of Washington. The 29-year-old kept the ball in the park for the third straight game after surrendering nine homers in his previous eight contests. Leake has kept Giancarlo Stanton (2-for-14, six strikeouts) and Justin Bour (0-for-5, three strikeouts) under wraps, although Marcell Ozuna (5-for-11, homer) has gotten his number.
WALK-OFFS
1. St. Louis LF Randal Grichuk is 5-for-33 with 13 strikeouts in his last eight games.
2. Miami 2B Dee Gordon is 4-for-10 with a run scored in the series.
3. Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong (right triceps strain) will start a rehab assignment Wednesday at Double-A Springfield.
PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Marlins 2
July 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 6 Australian shares edged lower on Thursday, with the financial sector slipping after the Federal Reserve's policy minutes showed a lack of consensus on the pace of U.S. interest rate increases.