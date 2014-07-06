Marlins 8, Cardinals 4: Jarrod Saltalamacchia belted a three-run homer and Henderson Alvarez tossed seven innings as visiting Miami banged out 16 hits en route to winning the rubber match of the three-game series.

Marcell Ozuna drove in a pair and Casey McGehee had an RBI single to extend his career-high hitting streak to 13 games for the Marlins. Alvarez (6-3) helped his cause with three hits, McGehee and Christian Yelich each had two and scored twice while Jeff Baker followed his game-winning RBI single in Saturday’s 6-5 triumph by driving in a pair of runs.

McGehee continued his torrid stretch by depositing a 1-2 sinker from Marco Gonzales (0-2) into center field to plate Yelich in the first inning. Gonzales, who was making his third career start, permitted the lone run on seven hits and walked five in 4 2/3 innings.

Ozuna, who had a single in the first to push his hitting streak to 12 contests, added another by sending Nick Greenwood’s first-pitch fastball into left to plate Alvarez and Yelich in the sixth. Baker followed with his first RBI single of the contest to give Miami a 4-0 lead.

The offense was more than enough for Alvarez, who allowed three singles to Matt Adams and a solo homer to Kolten Wong. The 24-year-old Alvarez permitted just one more hit to pick up the win and exited before Adams collected his career-high fourth hit with an RBI double in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: After Baker’s second RBI single gave Miami a 5-1 lead in the eighth inning, Saltalamacchia jumped on an 0-1 fastball from RHP Jason Motte and sent it over the wall in right field for his ninth homer - and third in seven contests. ... Marlins SS Adeiny Heachavarria went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in his return to the lineup after being activated from the disabled list. Hechavarria had been sidelined with a right triceps strain. ... Miami continues its nine-game road trip to conclude the first half of the season when it visits Arizona on Monday. St. Louis wraps up a seven-game homestand by opening a four-game series versus Pittsburgh on Monday.