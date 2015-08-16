Marlins 6, Cardinals 4

ST. LOUIS -- With some help from the St. Louis Cardinals, the Miami Marlins avoided a series and season sweep Sunday.

A botched double play ball by second baseman Kolten Wong led to four unearned runs in the top of the fifth inning that put Miami ahead to stay in a 6-4 decision at Busch Stadium.

Wong allowed a hard grounder by catcher Jeff Mathis to go through his legs with shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria on first and none out.

Hechavarria scored on pitcher Chris Narveson’s sacrifice bunt, beating pitcher Carlos Martinez’s throw home. Plate umpire Phil Cuzzi originally called Hechavarria out, but replay umpires in New York City reversed the ruling.

Three batters later, left fielder Derek Dietrich stroked a bases-loaded triple down the right field line to give the Marlins (47-70) the lead for good.

Narveson (1-0), who relieved starter David Phelps in the third after Phelps left with right elbow discomfort, allowed just one hit and one run in 2 2/3 innings, striking out two.

Martinez (12-5) gave up seven hits and five runs, just one earned, in five innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

First baseman Justin Bour singled home second baseman Dee Gordon in the first, giving Miami its first lead of the series.

But right fielder Jason Heyward responded with a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the first, then victimized Phelps in the third with a two-run blast to right-center, his 11th of the year. Heyward’s last four homers have come against the Marlins.

Phelps departed after the next pitch to center fielder Randal Grichuk, having allowed four hits and three runs in 2 1/3 innings with a walk and four strikeouts.

Left fielder Stephen Piscotty’s first major league homer in the fifth sliced Miami’s lead to 5-4, but the Marlins capped the scoring in the sixth as pinch hitter Casey McGehee was credited with an RBI when Wong misplayed his potential double-play bouncer.

Closer A.J. Ramos fanned the side in the ninth for his 19th save in 24 attempts as Miami won for the first time in six tries against St. Louis.

The Cardinals (75-42) saw their National League Central lead over Pittsburgh, an 8-1 winner at the New York Mets, shrink to five games.

NOTES: St. Louis LF Stephen Piscotty has the National League’s eighth-best average at .338 since being called up from Triple-A Memphis July 21. ... Miami entered Sunday’s game with only 57 errors in 117, its fewest number of boots at this stage in franchise history. ... Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta didn’t start Sunday as Pete Kozma got the call instead. Peralta broke out of a 1-of-17 skid Tuesday night and has hit safely in five straight games.