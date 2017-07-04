ST. LOUIS -- Christian Yelich's three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday erased a two-run deficit and put the Miami Marlins ahead to stay in a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Yelich's 406-foot shot off Lance Lynn (6-6) scored Dee Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton. Gordon doubled with one out, while Stanton reached on a throwing error by second baseman Matt Carpenter, who knocked down Stanton's 118-mph liner behind second but pulled first baseman Luke Voit off the bag.

Miami (37-45) added its other two runs later in the sixth. Marcell Ozuna singled and moved to third on Martin Prado's double with two outs. JT Riddle lined a two-run single on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Tyler Lyons to hand the bullpen a three-run lead.

Four relievers picked up the last 12 outs, with closer AJ Ramos working the ninth for his 14th save in 15 attempts.

Jose Urena (7-3) allowed two runs and three hits in five innings. Urena, who beat St. Louis for the first time in three career starts, walked two and struck out seven.

Lynn (6-6) absorbed his first loss in eight career starts against the Marlins. He worked 5 1/3 innings, yielding four runs (two earned) and six hits. Lynn walked one and whiffed five.

Urena didn't permit a hit until Paul DeJong singled to lead off the fifth. Third baseman Greg Garcia followed with a two-run homer into the Cardinals' bullpen, his second of the year.

St. Louis (40-43) got the tying run to the plate with one out in the seventh after consecutive singles by pinch-hitter Jose Martinez and Carpenter. But reliever Kyle Barraclough fanned Tommy Pham and Stephen Piscotty.

Pham and Piscotty, who combined for five hits and four runs in Monday night's 14-6 rout of Miami, went 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts between them in this one.

NOTES: Miami Tuesday designated LHP Jeff Locke for assignment and recalled RHP Drew Steckenrider from Triple-A New Orleans. Locke started Monday night's 14-6 loss to St. Louis, tying a franchise record by allowing 11 runs over 2 2/3 innings as his ERA rose to 8.16 to go with an 0-5 record. ... Cardinals 3B Jedd Gyorko (left leg cramp) didn't start Tuesday's game after leaving Monday night in the bottom of the fifth inning. Greg Garcia got the call at 3B Tuesday, batting eighth. ... St. Louis 2B Kolten Wong (right triceps strain) will start a rehab assignment Wednesday at Double-A Springfield, while LHP Zach Duke (left elbow) will have his transferred to Class-A Palm Beach.