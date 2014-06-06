Preview: Marlins at Cubs

The Miami Marlins will try to match their season-best winning streak while the host Chicago Cubs hope to better theirs when the teams open a three-game series Friday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs look to continue the momentum after their first series sweep since July, though they are 11 games below .500. The Marlins, who are in a virtual tie with Atlanta atop the National League East, have won four straight overall and four in a row on the road.

Chicago has matched its season-long winning streak with three straight victories over the visiting New York Mets, a series in which the Cubs’ young bullpen began to jell. Cubs relievers combined to pitch 12 1/3 innings in the three-game set, allowing two runs. The Marlins completed a four-game sweep of Tampa Bay on Thursday and continue to ride a group of talented young players led by Giancarlo Stanton, who blasted his National League-leading 17th homer in the series finale.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.24 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (6-3, 2.78)

Eovaldi was unable to win his third straight start last time out, but he pitched well enough to do so while limiting Atlanta to two runs over eight innings in a no-decision. The 24-year-old has recorded three straight quality starts and has nine in his 12 outings in 2014. Despite spending his entire career in the National League, Eovaldi is facing the Cubs for the first time.

Hammel might be pitching his way onto the trading block with eight quality starts in 11 outings in his first season with the Cubs. He was as dominant as ever Saturday at Milwaukee, striking out eight over seven scoreless innings. Hammel is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA in six games (four starts) against the Marlins, whom he hasn’t faced since 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna is 9-for-21 with two homers and seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Cubs pitchers have allowed a major league-low 37 home runs.

3. Eovaldi’s next win will establish a new career high -- he won four games in 2012 and 2013 and is sitting on four victories this season.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Cubs 3