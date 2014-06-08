Preview: Marlins at Cubs

The suddenly surging Chicago Cubs look to complete a sweep of a six-game homestand when they finish a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. Behind two home runs from Junior Lake and another solid outing by Jeff Samardzija, the Cubs picked up a 5-2 win Saturday afternoon for their fifth win in a row, matching their longest run over the last two seasons. Chicago, which has also taken eight of nine at home, last won six straight games in 2011.

Each of the Cubs’ five consecutive victories have come by three runs or fewer, the first time they’ve accomplished that feat since 2008. One reason for their ability to survive tight games has been the bullpen, which sports a 2.01 ERA over the club’s last 24 games. Chicago will be tested by Marlins right-hander Henderson Alvarez, who has not allowed a run in a span of 21 innings over his last three starts.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (3-3, 2.62 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (1-1, 3.00)

Alvarez is five days removed from becoming the first pitcher in the majors with three shutouts this season and has not allowed a home run in 30 consecutive frames. The 24-year-old has achieved most of his success at home while going 0-2 with a 4.13 ERA on the road. Alvarez won his only prior start versus the Cubs, allowing three runs in six innings at Wrigley Field last season.

Arrieta allowed just one run in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets on Tuesday but needed a season-high 105 pitches to get that far, continuously working out of trouble. He has yielded one run or fewer in four of his six starts while lasting six frames just twice as opponents have accumulated 35 hits and 13 walks in 30 innings. Arrieta, who has allowed one run in 10 innings at home this year, has never faced the Marlins.

WALK-OFFS

1. The all-time series is tied at 84 wins apiece.

2. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo has four home runs and two doubles in his last seven games.

3. Marlins 1B Garrett Jones is 7-for-14 over a three-game stretch and has a home run, a single and two walks in 10 plate appearances against Arrieta.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Cubs 4