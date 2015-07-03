Preview: Marlins at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs take some momentum into a 10-game homestand, which begins with the first of three against the Miami Marlins on Friday afternoon. The Cubs permitted just one run during a three-game sweep at the New York Mets – capped by a 6-1 triumph on Thursday – and stand alone in the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Chicago prevailed in the series finale despite a day of rest for rookie phenom Kris Bryant, who has sputtered a bit of late with five hits in 25 at-bats and one RBI in the his last eight contests. The Cubs hope to cool off Miami, which comes in off a three-game home sweep of the defending World Series champion San Francisco Giants that ended with Thursday’s 5-4 victory. Marlins slugger Justin Bour has homered in three straight contests while recording seven RBIs while Christian Yelich went 11-for-25 during his team’s nine-game homestand. Miami is just 13-24 on the road, though, including seven losses in its last eight away games.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET; ESPN2, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (6-4, 3.66 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (5-3, 2.92)

Koehler is 4-1 over his last eight starts while allowing two or fewer runs in six of them, including a two-run, seven-inning stint against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a win last Saturday. The Stony Brook product has pitched better at home (4-1, 1.68 ERA) than on the road (2-3, 6.21) in 2015. Starlin Castro is 2-for-7 with a homer and three RBIs versus Koehler, who has yet to register a decision with a 4.76 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Cubs.

Hammel is winless in his last four outings and has completed at least five innings once during that span. The 32-year-old South Carolina native did beat Miami on June 1, yielding one run and five hits with a career-high 11 strikeouts across 6 2/3 innings, and is 2-3 lifetime versus the Marlins with a 4.33 ERA in nine games (seven starts). Hammel has recorded 99 strikeouts (974 in his career) and just 17 walks in 95 2/3 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs lead the majors in victories from its bullpen (19) and their relievers boast a 1.60 ERA since May 23.

2. Miami 2B Dee Gordon saw his 12-game hitting streak come to an end Thursday, but leads the majors with 114 hits.

3. Chicago’s rookie 2B Addison Russell is 1-for-22 with eight strikeouts over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Cubs 4