Preview: Marlins at Cubs

With major-league home run leader Giancarlo Stanton on the disabled list, teammate Justin Bour has stepped up to produce the best power surge of his career for the Miami Marlins. Bour looks to break the franchise record by going deep for the fifth straight contest when the suddenly-hot Marlins visit the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in the second of a three-game series.

Bour’s 10th homer of the season was the tiebreaking tally as Miami edged the Cubs 2-1 on Friday for its fourth straight victory and fifth in six contests. Christian Yelich, who struggled with injuries earlier in the season, also homered for the Marlins and has posted 10 hits in 18 at-bats during a six-game hitting streak. The Cubs continue to get solid pitching, but have produced more than two runs once in their last 10 contests. Starlin Castro, who was 4-for-12 in the previous series, is expected to return to Chicago’s starting lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duty Friday.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET; FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (1-3, 4.12 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Clayton Richard (2013: 2-5, 7.01)

Cosart returned after missing more than a month with vertigo-like symptoms, allowing two runs and six hits over four innings in relief on June 26. The 25-year-old Texas native yielded one run or less in three of his seven starts this season, but has walked 17 across 43 2/3 frames. Miguel Montero is 2-for-3 against Cosart, who will face the Cubs for the first time in his career.

Richard was acquired from Pittsburgh for cash considerations Friday and scheduled starter Donn Roach was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. The 31-year-old won 14 games for San Diego in both 2010 and 2012, but has not pitched in the majors since making 12 appearances in 2013. Richard, who is 1-1 lifetime against Miami, was 4-2 with a 2.09 ERA in nine starts with Triple-A Indianapolis before the trade.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago’s rookie 3B Kris Bryant has hit safely in four straight games, but has been held to one RBI in his past nine contests.

2. Miami RHP A.J. Ramos has allowed no runs and just two hits while recording six saves and nine strikeouts in his last nine outings.

3. Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo, who is one of the major-league leaders with a .406 on-base percentage, is only 3-for-25 in his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Cubs 3