July 5, 2015 / 10:13 PM / 2 years ago

Preview: Marlins at Cubs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Rookie standout Kris Bryant looks to follow up a big offensive effort when his Chicago Cubs host the Miami Marlins in the rubber match of their three-game set on Sunday. Bryant, who had no homers and one RBI in his previous nine games, hit a grand slam and added a two-run blast as the Cubs evened the series with a 7-2 victory on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Bryant has recorded 12 home runs and 49 RBIs in his first 70 major-league contests while batting a potent .330 at home. Chicago, which has won four of five since a five-game losing streak, will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound against Mat Latos, who has won seven of nine lifetime decisions versus the Cubs. The Marlins saw their four-game winning streak come to an end despite outhitting Chicago 10-4 on Saturday. Miami’s Christian Yelich is riding a seven-game hitting streak while teammate Adeiny Hechavarria has notched two hits in three of his last five contests.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Mat Latos (3-5, 5.27 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 4.15)

Latos allowed three runs (two earned) over six innings to beat San Francisco in his last outing, recording his second victory in seven starts. The 27-year-old Virginia native yielded a total of 20 runs in his previous five outings and has given up 74 hits in 68 1/3 frames overall in 2015. Starlin Castro is 8-for-31 with eight strikeouts versus Latos, who owns a 2.90 ERA in 11 career starts against the Cubs.

Hendricks pitched six scoreless innings against the New York Mets last time out to end his three-game winless streak. The 25-year-old Dartmouth product has completed more than six frames just twice in 15 starts but has limited opponents to two or fewer earned runs eight times. Marcell Ozuna is 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs versus Hendricks, who permitted four runs in six innings of a loss at Miami on June 2.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami veteran OF Ichiro Suzuki has gone a career-high 25 at-bats without a hit after grounding out as a pinch hitter on Saturday.

2. The Cubs placed C David Ross on the seven-day concussion list and selected the contract of C Taylor Teagarden from Triple-A Iowa.

3. The Marlins will activate 1B Michael Morse from the disabled list in time for Sunday’s game as they optioned RHP Jarred Cosart to Triple-A New Orleans after Saturday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Cubs 2

