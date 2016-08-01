Preview: Marlins at Cubs

Less than 24 hours after posting an unlikely comeback victory, the major league-leading Chicago Cubs continue their successful homestand Monday with the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Chicago, which owns a 7 1/2-game lead over St. Louis in the National League Central, yielded a two-run homer in each of the first three frames of Sunday's contest versus Seattle but rallied to post a 7-6 triumph — scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth, including the game-tyer on a wild pitch, before Jason Heyward raced home on a bunt by pinch-hitter Jon Lester in the 12th.

Ben Zobrist registered the third multi-hit performance of his five-game hitting streak by collecting three of the nine hits recorded by the Cubs, who are 4-1 on their eight-game homestand and have won eight of their last 11 at Wrigley Field. Miami is hoping this six-game road trip goes as well as its seven-gamer right out of the All-Star break did, as the club went 5-2 on the trek that featured stops in St. Louis and Philadelphia. The Marlins finished the month with a 5-5 homestand that saw the club score a total of 42 runs over the final six contests after suffering back-to-back shutout losses against the New York Mets and Phillies. Pinch-hitter Derek Dietrich delivered an RBI triple with two out in the ninth inning Sunday as Miami posted a 5-4 victory over the Cardinals to take a one-game lead over them for the second NL wild-card spot.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (7-5, 3.38 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (9-7, 2.39)

Conley extended his unbeaten streak to five starts Wednesday, improving to 3-0 in that span by scattering eight hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings against Philadelphia. The 26-year-old native of Washington has allowed fewer than three earned runs in each outing during his streak and has given up more than two just once in his last eight turns. Conley, who never has faced Chicago, is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA in 11 road starts this season.

Hendricks has his six-start unbeaten streak — during which he recorded five victories — snapped Tuesday when he yielded three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings in a road loss to the Chicago White Sox. The 26-year-old Californian had gone four straight outings, including a relief appearance, without allowing an earned run and has yielded three or fewer in 13 consecutive games. Hendricks, who has split his two career decisions against Miami, is 7-1 with a 1.36 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 11 contests (10 starts) at home this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki looks to join Stan Musial (May 13, 1958) as the only players in history to register their 3,000th career hit at Wrigley Field as he enters the series two shy of the milestone.

2. Cubs SS Addison Russell drove in two runs Sunday, giving him seven RBIs over the first five games of the team's homestand.

3. Miami placed the newly acquired Colin Rea (elbow) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Nefi Ogando from Triple-A New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Marlins 3